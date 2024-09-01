All Trojans

Can USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Pick Up Where Caleb Williams Left Off?

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is poised for a big season. Coach Lincoln Riley has a great track record for getting the most out of his quarterbacks. He has coached three Heisman trophy winners at the quarterback position since 2017. Will Moss be able to fill the shoes of the previous superstar Trojan quarterback, Caleb Williams?

Cory Pappas

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterbacks Miller Moss (7) and Caleb Williams (13) throw the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterbacks Miller Moss (7) and Caleb Williams (13) throw the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss has big shoes to fill after taking over for the 2022 Heisman Winner and number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. Williams was incredible for USC in his two seasons in Hollywood. During those two seasons, the Trojans offense was ranked No. 3 in the country, and averaged 41.6 points per game. 

In his lone start last season for USC, Moss showed superstar potential. He threw for 372 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Trojan's 42-28 Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville. Can Miller Moss carry that momentum in the 2024 season?

Miller Moss Gets His Opportunity

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals duri
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Moss was born and raised in Los Angeles as a Trojan fan. Since signing with USC in 2021 for his freshman season, Moss has been waiting his turn to be the starting quarterback. Moss has been the backup or third-string quarterback in all three seasons.

Not only has he been behind quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Kedon Slovis, and Jaxon Dart, Moss also endured a coaching transition when coach Clay Helton was let go in the 2021 season.

Now, Moss is slated to start week one against the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. He been working hard and being patient through the process. This is the moment that Miller Moss has been waiting for.  

Learning From Caleb Williams

A lot of quarterbacks would have entered the transfer portal immediately when finding out Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams were each coming over from Oklahoma. Not Moss. He took the opportunity in 2022 and 2023 to learn from Williams. 

Moss said in an interview last month with Adam Breneman that the number one thing he admired from Williams was the confidence he played with. Moss says “Playing quarterback is so based on attitude and confidence on the field…He (Caleb Williams) could have a bad practice and it would never fluster him… A lot of his success can be attributed to his attitude.” 

Moss also acknowledged that Williams has freakish talent, but talent alone can only get you so far as a quarterback. 

Lincoln Riley’s History With Quarterbacks

Dec 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield poses with his coach L
Dec 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield poses with his coach Lincoln Riley and the Heisman Trophy during the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner press conference at The New York Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest reasons why Trojans fans should feel optimistic about Miller Moss this upcoming season is the track record coach Lincoln Riley has had with quarterbacks in the past. 

With Oklahoma from 2017-2021, Riley led the Sooners to multiple college football playoff appearances. His offenses were constantly at the top of the Big 12. Riley had quarterbacks thrive in his system. The Sooners had Heisman trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Additionally, Riley helped Jalen Hurts resurrect his college career. In Riley’s last year in Norman, he started Caleb Williams, who immediately showed he was the real deal.

Williams went with Riley to USC after the 2021 season and flourished into a superstar. Williams won the Heisman trophy in 2022 and backed it up with another impressive season in 2023. 

Riley has proven he is the coach you want if you are a quarterback. Can Moss continue the line of successful quarterbacks under Riley and possibly end up in the Heisman conversation at the end of the year? Time will tell. For Moss, his journey as the starter begins Sunday night in Las Vegas against a good LSU team.

MORE: USC Football: Former Trojans Star WR Lands WIth Super Bowl Contender

MORE: USC Football: 5-Star Defender Spurns Trojans With His Commitment Elsewhere

MORE: Lincoln Riley Wants to 'Take Advantage' of Pete Carroll Returning to USC

MORE: USC Football: Trojans Players Gained Insane Amount of Muscle Mass This Offseason

MORE: USC Basketball: Trojans, 2 Other Colleges Have Offered Bryce James

Published
Cory Pappas

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football