Can USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Pick Up Where Caleb Williams Left Off?
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss has big shoes to fill after taking over for the 2022 Heisman Winner and number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. Williams was incredible for USC in his two seasons in Hollywood. During those two seasons, the Trojans offense was ranked No. 3 in the country, and averaged 41.6 points per game.
In his lone start last season for USC, Moss showed superstar potential. He threw for 372 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Trojan's 42-28 Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville. Can Miller Moss carry that momentum in the 2024 season?
Miller Moss Gets His Opportunity
Miller Moss was born and raised in Los Angeles as a Trojan fan. Since signing with USC in 2021 for his freshman season, Moss has been waiting his turn to be the starting quarterback. Moss has been the backup or third-string quarterback in all three seasons.
Not only has he been behind quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Kedon Slovis, and Jaxon Dart, Moss also endured a coaching transition when coach Clay Helton was let go in the 2021 season.
Now, Moss is slated to start week one against the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. He been working hard and being patient through the process. This is the moment that Miller Moss has been waiting for.
Learning From Caleb Williams
A lot of quarterbacks would have entered the transfer portal immediately when finding out Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams were each coming over from Oklahoma. Not Moss. He took the opportunity in 2022 and 2023 to learn from Williams.
Moss said in an interview last month with Adam Breneman that the number one thing he admired from Williams was the confidence he played with. Moss says “Playing quarterback is so based on attitude and confidence on the field…He (Caleb Williams) could have a bad practice and it would never fluster him… A lot of his success can be attributed to his attitude.”
Moss also acknowledged that Williams has freakish talent, but talent alone can only get you so far as a quarterback.
Lincoln Riley’s History With Quarterbacks
One of the biggest reasons why Trojans fans should feel optimistic about Miller Moss this upcoming season is the track record coach Lincoln Riley has had with quarterbacks in the past.
With Oklahoma from 2017-2021, Riley led the Sooners to multiple college football playoff appearances. His offenses were constantly at the top of the Big 12. Riley had quarterbacks thrive in his system. The Sooners had Heisman trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Additionally, Riley helped Jalen Hurts resurrect his college career. In Riley’s last year in Norman, he started Caleb Williams, who immediately showed he was the real deal.
Williams went with Riley to USC after the 2021 season and flourished into a superstar. Williams won the Heisman trophy in 2022 and backed it up with another impressive season in 2023.
Riley has proven he is the coach you want if you are a quarterback. Can Moss continue the line of successful quarterbacks under Riley and possibly end up in the Heisman conversation at the end of the year? Time will tell. For Moss, his journey as the starter begins Sunday night in Las Vegas against a good LSU team.
