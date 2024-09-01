Film Analysis: How Jamil Muhammad Can Anchor USC Trojans Defense Against Aggressive LSU Tigers

#USC EDGE Jamil Muhammad (# 10). 6’1 260.



Twitchy, powerful edge rusher. Disruptive on obvious passing downs. Huge opportunity to showcase his talents this Sunday against Will Campbell & Emery Jones Jr.



47 tackles, 10.5 TFL’s, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF’s, & an interception in ‘23. pic.twitter.com/ATblpOps7Y