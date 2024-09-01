All Trojans

Film Analysis: How Jamil Muhammad Can Anchor USC Trojans Defense Against Aggressive LSU Tigers

USC Trojans EDGE Defender Jamil Muhammad has a massive test in front of him with LSU's offensive line. Background, player strengths, and next-level projection will be detailed below.

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jamil Muhammad (10) reacts after sacking San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans EDGE defender Jamil Muhammad returns to a new-look defensive scheme led by defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Muhammad transferred to the Trojans last season from the group of five team Georgia State. While he’s not the most physically imposing specimen, he more than makes up for that lack of natural size with raw ability.

At 6’1 260 pounds, Muhammad doesn’t have exceptional length, but the power and leverage he generates is his calling card. In a season where USC fields one of the worst defensive units in the nation, finishing 118th in scoring defense per NCAA.com, Muhammad was a rare bright spot on that side of the ball.

Despite the team's struggles, Muhammad finished the season with 47 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception in 13 games for the Trojans. Muhammad was a player with NFL draft buzz and had an opportunity to leave the Trojans. 

USC EDGE Jamil Muhammad
Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Jamil Muhammad (10) chases a fumbled ball during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimately, he decided to return before the Trojans bowl game against Louisville:  “I have a lot of things that I want to accomplish individually, but obviously, the team as well. We’re moving to a new conference, so I’m excited for that. I just have a lot left out there that I deserve to prove to myself, not to anyone else on the outside. And obviously, I want to continue to improve my stock as well.” Muhammad’s mindset is clear and he’s the type of leader the Trojans can hang their hat on. 

Muhammad and the Trojan defense will have their hands full from the get-go this season as they open the year against LSU in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT. Muhammad specifically will have a unique task in front of him as he will face off against two of the top-20 NFL prospects in LSU offensive tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr.

How will Muhammad attack them? Let’s take a look. 

All-22 Cutup:

Player Strengths:

  • Compact, squatty frame allows for him to use natural leverage to his advantage.
  • Does a great job at converting speed to power. Exploits learners in pass protection.
  • Long arm stab is a calling card of his. Gets into offensive lineman’s chest.
  • Plays with a fantastic motor. Chases down plays in the run game and works to second and third moves in pass rush.

Overall:

Muhammad is an experienced, explosive pass rusher with natural football ability. His frame, which could work against him at times, usually works for him and he does a great job using his gifts to his advantage. Power, get-off, and effort will carry Muhammad a long way at the collegiate level. While the next-level projection is stunted due to his size, he's a player who can find a role.

Day-3 grade. 

KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

