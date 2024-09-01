Film Analysis: How Jamil Muhammad Can Anchor USC Trojans Defense Against Aggressive LSU Tigers
USC Trojans EDGE defender Jamil Muhammad returns to a new-look defensive scheme led by defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Muhammad transferred to the Trojans last season from the group of five team Georgia State. While he’s not the most physically imposing specimen, he more than makes up for that lack of natural size with raw ability.
At 6’1 260 pounds, Muhammad doesn’t have exceptional length, but the power and leverage he generates is his calling card. In a season where USC fields one of the worst defensive units in the nation, finishing 118th in scoring defense per NCAA.com, Muhammad was a rare bright spot on that side of the ball.
Despite the team's struggles, Muhammad finished the season with 47 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception in 13 games for the Trojans. Muhammad was a player with NFL draft buzz and had an opportunity to leave the Trojans.
Ultimately, he decided to return before the Trojans bowl game against Louisville: “I have a lot of things that I want to accomplish individually, but obviously, the team as well. We’re moving to a new conference, so I’m excited for that. I just have a lot left out there that I deserve to prove to myself, not to anyone else on the outside. And obviously, I want to continue to improve my stock as well.” Muhammad’s mindset is clear and he’s the type of leader the Trojans can hang their hat on.
Muhammad and the Trojan defense will have their hands full from the get-go this season as they open the year against LSU in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT. Muhammad specifically will have a unique task in front of him as he will face off against two of the top-20 NFL prospects in LSU offensive tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr.
How will Muhammad attack them? Let’s take a look.
All-22 Cutup:
Player Strengths:
- Compact, squatty frame allows for him to use natural leverage to his advantage.
- Does a great job at converting speed to power. Exploits learners in pass protection.
- Long arm stab is a calling card of his. Gets into offensive lineman’s chest.
- Plays with a fantastic motor. Chases down plays in the run game and works to second and third moves in pass rush.
Overall:
Muhammad is an experienced, explosive pass rusher with natural football ability. His frame, which could work against him at times, usually works for him and he does a great job using his gifts to his advantage. Power, get-off, and effort will carry Muhammad a long way at the collegiate level. While the next-level projection is stunted due to his size, he's a player who can find a role.
Day-3 grade.
