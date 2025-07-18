Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Proving NBA Potential?
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is showing off his development in the Las Vegas Summer League. The former USC Trojans guard is taking the steps in the right direction and showing the league his potential in the NBA.
James' 2024 summer league compared to 2025 shows his growth in just one year. While James had a rocky start to the summer league this year, getting back on the court for the first time since the season, in his last three matchups, he has impressed as of late.
One of the biggest areas James has had to improve is on offense, and with the increased playing time, he is shooting better. In the last three games, James has averaged over 16 points per game. He's registered a combined 13 assists and eight rebounds in the last three contests as well.
The Lakers faced the Boston Celtics on July 17, and while Los Angeles did lose, James scored a game-high 18 points. He went 7-of-13 shooting, with five assists and three rebounds. In the first half, the former USC guard was playing as more of a distributor, and it was in the second half that he took off with shooting.
Even with how well he is shooting, there is still room for improvement. James committed eight turnovers and three personal fouls against the Celtics, but the former Trojan is showing his development ahead of his second season in the league.
One of the most critical things James has needed is consistent playing time to develop, and this summer league, he is earning that.
MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Recruiting Class Sends Shockwaves in California
MORE: USC Trojans At Risk Of Losing A 5-Star Recruit To Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Despite Lakers Loss To Boston Celtics
MORE: What Kirk Herbstreit Said About USC Trojans Success: 'Good For The Sport'
“It helps that I was in the G League running point guard most of the time. Just getting these reps in the Summer League is helping as well. Just getting more comfortable game by game,” James told reporters following the matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Playing a consistent amount of minutes each game has helped James develop, as he only played one season with USC before declaring for the draft. He only started in six games with the USC Trojans after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect. James managed to work his way back to play with the Trojans, but it slowed down his development.
In his rookie season in the NBA, James averaged just 6.7 minutes. There were a couple of games in which he earned significant playing time, but it was not a substantial amount.
James will be just 21 years old during his second season in the league. Between being a young player still and having overcome medical issues that set him back, the most important thing for James is time.
Since being drafted, the former USC guard has been scrutinized. After being taken in the second round, there were views that James is only in the league due to his father, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. With that, the former USC Trojans athlete, no matter how he performed, was being discussed.
There is an expectation that James will be a rotational piece in the 2025-2026 season. With the skills he has shown in the summer league, this will be something to watch for, which will also give him more playing time to continue to grow.