Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams: Biggest Winner Of 2025 NFL Offseason?
Among the winners of the 2025 NFL Draft lies the quarterback of the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams. The former USC Trojan was taken with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft last offseason and was heralded as the potential savior in Chicago.
Since then, the Bears have done nothing but make a concerted effort to surround their franchise quarterback with weapons and protection along the offensive line as well as hiring former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Williams and the Bears' offense stood out immediately as one of the winners of the draft after Chicago's front office went out and selected two immediate starters on the offensive side of the ball.
With their first round selection, the Bears took Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, making him the first tight end taken in the draft. Although Chicago has veteran tight end Cole Kmet still signed, they didn't take Loveland in the first round for nothing. He steps in and should become Williams' safety blanket on top of his vertical threat ability.
Arugably one of the best picks on Day 2, the Bears took Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with their first of three-second round selections. Burden was one of the top ranked wide receivers coming into the draft and the Bears made him the fifth receiver taken. The trio at wide receiver consisting of of Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Burden gives Williams one of the most exciting position rooms in the NFL.
Not only did the Bears invest in playmakers for Williams, but they also drafted an offensive tackle in the third round to help his protection. Chicago brought in Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo to compete with Braxton Jones at left tackle. With Jones entering the final year of his contract, Trapilo might be in line to become Williams' next blindside protector.
The most important win for Williams this offseason was the hiring of Ben Johnson as the new head coach following Matt Eberflus' dismissal at the end of the season.
Johnson is one of the league's best and brightest offensive player callers at the age of 38. He revived quarterback Jared Goff's career while as the offensive coordinator in Detroit over the past three seasons. Williams is hoping Johnson can work that same magic and elevate his game to new heights.
It will be interesting to see how Johnson, a first time head coach, and Williams will mesh with each other, but considering Johnson turned down head coaching jobs in the previous two coaching cycles, it feels like a picture perfect match.
The talent he flashed as a rookie and the tape he had at USC make it easy to see why the Bears' organization is going all in on Williams. On top of the free agency signings and coaching hirings, Chicago used the draft to further supplement their offense led by Williams.