Caleb Williams Reveals Early Impression Of 'Sharp' Chicago Bears Coach Ben Johnson
The Chicago Bears have officially reported for the beginning of the offseason program. The Bears have been as active as any team in the National Football League this offseason, and the buzz surrounding the franchise is palpable. After drafting former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams last draft cycle and hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the Bears have two of the most sought-after young cornerstones in their respective fields over the previous decade.
The relationship between Williams and Johnson has been talked about ad nauseam since Johnson was hired after the Lions’ playoff loss to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, but not the speculation and projections are beginning to be realized. The two are in the same building daily, and Williams finally has the right structure and guidance around him to firmly plant roots and begin his journey to becoming an elite quarterback in the NFL.
“I think us growing together is key,” Caleb Williams said to reporters. “Starting now, his pushing me is key. I know that, and he knows that — him pushing me, because as he says and as he said before, it’s a QB-driven league. So, being able to have that position right on every team, that’s why that position is so important in the draft or people trying to get the QB — at this day and age of the game, I would say, is because it’s so QB driven. And if you have that position right, it helps with a bunch of different things. So, building that bond, him pushing me, and us growing together for years to come is going to be fun. I can’t wait.”
"Being able to be in this position, being able to have a first year the way I did, ups and downs, and then to be able to come in here as confident as I was last year or possibly even more and to be able to get here with the group that we have, I really can't wait to get to work with these guys," Williams continued.
Williams has gone through change after change the last ten months, so finally having the constant voice of Johnson is a major relief for the young signal caller. Johnson is known for his stoicism and straightforward approach. Already, Williams and other players have talked about how much Johnson is challenging the team to elevate their standards and to pursue a level of excellence they’ve yet to reach. Williams understands that an extra push is what’s needed to reach his ultimate goal and for the team to reach their full potential.
"If you have that position right, it helps with a bunch of different things," Williams said in the press conference. "Building that bond, [Ben Johnson] pushing me and us growing together for years to come is going to be fun. I can't wait, and to be able to help me learn more about ball because he's super smart, super sharp."
The work to develop a relationship on and off the field has begun, and Williams and Johnson hope to only grow from here. Both are tireless workers and have the ultimate goal of winning in mind. The duo has plenty of time to grow into their own as they embark on returning the Chicago Bears to prominence, and they’re off to a good start.