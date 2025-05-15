Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Dissed In Latest NFL Quarterback Rankings
Caleb Williams entered the NFL with sky-high expectations, but his early reviews haven’t matched the hype. The former USC Trojans quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft was left out of the top 15 in CBS Sports’ 2025 quarterback rankings, at No. 16.
It’s a surprising slight for a player who showed resilience in a tough rookie season with the Chicago Bears.
Williams finished his rookie year with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions, solid numbers by any standard, especially behind the NFL’s most sacked offensive line. The Bears won only five games, but Williams consistently flashed the arm talent, mobility, and poise that made him the top pick.
Even so, CBS ranked him behind fellow rookies Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels, both of whom were drafted after him in 2024.
The argument against Williams’ placement in the rankings is a simple one: his rookie season didn’t reflect the high expectations set for him. While the Bears’ five-win season and a porous offensive line played a role, Williams showed enough flashes of elite talent to justify a higher ranking. Heading into 2025, with a strengthened offensive line and the addition of Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator, Williams is primed to take a huge step forward. There’s little doubt he has the potential to soar up these rankings once the season begins.
Both Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels had strong rookie seasons, but they benefited from playing on well-established, high-performing teams. Nix stepped into a Denver Broncos squad with a veteran roster and solid coaching, while Daniels joined the Washington Commanders, who had a more established program and infrastructure.
While both quarterbacks deserve recognition for their individual performances, Williams had to carry a Chicago Bears team that struggled across multiple areas. With the addition of Ben Johnson as head coach and playcaller, along with improved team support, Williams now has the opportunity to reach the same levels of success that Nix and Daniels did in 2024, if not surpass them.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin made a strong case for Williams’ potential, writing, "Perhaps no young gunslinger is better equipped for a seismic leap. Equally frenetic and feisty as a poorly protected rookie, the former No. 1 overall pick now has a fortified front and staff on his side."
This assessment is not only a reflection of Williams' raw talent but also highlights the immense upside he has with a more stable situation in 2025. With a revamped offensive line and a new coaching staff led by Johnson, the tools are in place for Williams to take his game to the next level.
As Williams gears up for his second season, all eyes will be on him to see if he can live up to the immense expectations placed on him as the No. 1 overall pick. The combination of a stronger offensive line, a more stable coaching environment, and his own natural talent sets the stage for a breakout year.