Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Inks Tattoo On Famous Record Executive
What can't Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams do? While the former USC Trojans star is busy preparing for his second NFL season, and his first under Bears coach Ben Johnson, Williams has seemingly picked up a potential new hobby as a tattoo artist.
Williams was photographed inking a tattoo of the Bears logo onto famous music video director and record executive Cole Bennett. Bennett not only solidified his Chicago fandom in ink, but the photo of him and Williams has also gone viral.
Bennett is the founder of Lyrical Lemonade, a mult-media company that produces music videos, live events, and more for some of the top artists in the music industry. Some of Bennett's collaborators include Juice Wrld, YG Marley, Lil Yachty, and more.
Bennett, a native of Plano, Illinois, is seemingly a fan of Chicago sports. In addition to being a Bears supporter, Bennett threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game in 2024.
It appears as though Bennett is excited to have Williams leading the Bears' offense. In addition to Williams, Chicago fans are certainly expecting the offense to turn around after the organization hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the team's head coach.
In an appearance at the Fanatics Fest in New York City, Williams spoke about his relationship with his new coach:
“Ben Johnson is great and it's not just Ben Johnson," said Williams. "We have a young staff slash old staff and we have a bunch of experience, bunch of new energy provided by the coaches and players. It's been awesome. Ben Johnson, he uses some choice words every day toward me. He's tough and I love him. He's awesome. It's great being around him."
"We hang out in his office and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that. We're building this bond and relationship to be able to last a while. I know Bears fans, it's year after year typically, or every other year, where coaches and quarterbacks specifically are in and out and our goal is to be here for a while," Williams continued.
In his college career, Williams only had one head coach, Lincoln Riley, following him from Oklahoma to USC. The duo of Williams and Riley had success, with Williams winning the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the Trojans. The former USC star has now had more coaches in the NFL than in college, but the hiring of Johnson seems to be a welcomed change.
The Bears will begin training camp soon with rookies reporting on July 19 followed by the team's veterans on July 22. Chicago also has two joint practices scheduled to coincide with the Bears' preseason opponents.
Williams and his team will practice with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills before their respective preseason matchups.
Bennett and the rest of Chicago's fans will get to see Williams and the new-look Bears officially in action on Sept. 8 as they open the season against the Minnesota Vikings.