USC Trojans' Key Transfer In Danger Of Missing Season Due To Waiver Issues

The USC Trojans have a big problem on their hands as their four-star transfer portal addition, guard DJ Wingfield, has not secured an eligibility waiver to be cleared for the upcoming season. It would be a big loss for the Trojans if Wingfield can't play.

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman DJ Wingfield (55) reacts after running a drill Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman DJ Wingfield (55) reacts after running a drill Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind.
The USC Trojans are weeks away from entering fall camp and one of their projected starting guards has yet to have eligibility waiver cleared by the NCAA according to a report by Pete Nakos of On3

Four-star transfer DJ Wingfield came to USC over the offseason after transferring away from Purdue. Oringially thought to have one more season of eligibility after the NCAA released a waiver in December, Wingfield has now turned to attorney Darren Heitner to aid in his quest of suiting up for the Men of Troy.

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wingfield's college football journey started at nearby El Camino College, where he played for two seasons before transferring to New Mexico. He spent two seasons with the Lobos and used up a medical redshirt during his first year at New Mexico. Wingfield transferred for the second time to Purdue, where he spent the 2024 season before landing at USC on his third transfer.

To put it mildly, the Trojans are in hot water if Wingfield doesn't get his waiver approved for the upcoming season. Not only was he expected to man the starting left guard spot for USC alongside Alani Noa, but he was one of the Trojans' most most prized transfers in their 2025 transfer portal class.

After losing their starting center Jonah Monheim to the NFL draft and fellow starters Mason Murphy and Emmanuel Pregnon to the transfer portal, Riley and the Trojans knew they needed to bring in a starting-caliber player from the portal.

The first offensive lineman to commit to USC out of the transfer portal, Wingfield spent this past season at Purdue and entered the portal following the end of the season. The four-star transfer was ranked as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and No. 104 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings.


Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (center) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

During the Trojans' spring camp, USC coach Lincoln Riley was extremely complementary of Wingfield and his ability to quickly grasp the offensive scheme.

“Really impressive, really impressive. We obviously thought enough of him to sign him. He’s probably a little bit better than I thought he was, and I thought he was pretty good. He’s one of those guys, you plug him in there and even at the beginning of spring it looks like he’s been with us forever. If you came here and watched us, you wouldn’t know that he’s just getting going with us and in our system," Riley said.

The Trojans don't have a ton of depth along the interior of their offensive line, which makes this development even more nerve-wracking for USC. If Wingfield is ultimately unable to play this season, expect redshirt sophomore Micah Banuelos and redshirt freshman Kaylon Miller to compete for the starting position. Neither player as extensive playing experience and will be potentially battling for their first career start.

Published
