USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Schedule Visits with 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza
The USC Trojans have a visit set with class of 2026 recruit Tajh Ariza. Ariza told 247Sports he would be visiting USC along with the Oregon Ducks, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Texas Longhorns. Tajh is the son of former NBA player, Trevor Ariza.
He will be visiting Oregon on September 6, North Carolina on September 13, and USC on September 20. There is not yet an official date set for Texas, but that is in the works.
Tajh Ariza to Visit USC Trojans, Eric Musselman
The USC Trojans will be hosting five-star small forward Tajh Ariza on a visit on September 20. It won;t be a long trip for Ariza, who is from nearby Bellflower. Coach Eric Musselman will aim to keep him in Southern California. Ariza recently said this about the Trojans to 247Sports.
“I think a benefit of potentially staying home is that everything is here for me. All of my trainers are here, my family is here, and I’ve spent a lot of time here,” Ariza said. “They (USC) call me every other day, they are recruiting me pretty heavily, and just letting me know how they see me in their program and what they would need from me.”
Ariza is not the first highly touted high school recruit that is the son of a former NBA player Trojans coach Eric Musselman has been recruiting. USC landed class of 2025 five-star recruit Alijah Arenas. Alijah is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Alijah is one of the top prospects in his class and will be a key piece as a freshman for the Trojans next season. USC has not yet received a commitment in the class of 2026.
It was an up and down season in Musselman's first year coaching the Trojans. They finished the season with a record of 17-18 and failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row. Musselman hopes to get back in the Big Dance next season.
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Ranked: Best Wide Receivers In College Football?
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Addresses Flip To Alabama, Nick Saban, Haters
MORE: USC, Alabama, Ohio State Battling For Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Aaryn Washington
Tajh Ariza Player Profile
Tajh Ariza is a 6-9, 195 pound small forward out of Bellflower, California. Ariza is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 small forward and No. 7 overall player in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.
Ariza’s dad, Trevor Ariza, played in the NBA for 18 years. He was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers 2009 NBA Finals winning team. In college, Trevor played for the UCLA Bruins in 2003-2004 before being selected in the second round of the 2004 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
Tajh has a similar body makeup to Trevor when he was at the NBA combine back in 2004. In shoes, Trevor was listed at a little over 6-8, and weighed 201 pounds.