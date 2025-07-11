Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?
The USC Trojans have filled a majority of its 2026 recruiting class, holding 31 commitments, but they still have their eyes set on landing another blue-chip prospect in IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star IOL Breck Kolojay.
However, it appears USC will have an uphill battle to pull Kolojay out of the state of Florida. Miami is currently trending to land the highly coveted offensive lineman according to the On3/Rivals Recruiting Machine. Georgia is also still heavily involved in his recruitment.
The Bulldogs are pushing to overtake USC for the No. 1 rated class in the 2026 recruiting rankings. Georgia currently holds 27 commitments and boasts the No. 2 class, according to the 247Sports Composite and On3 Industry Rankings.
Miami is pushing to finish inside with a top 5 class for the second time in three years. They currently sit at No. 9 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and No. 10 in the On3 Industry Rankings.
The Trojans should certainly not be counted in the race for Kolojay. The four-star prospect is originally from Colorado, where he played youth football with USC five-star tight end commit Mark Bowman and three-star IOL commit Kannon Smith. Bowman played quarterback on those teams.
Kolojay took a midweek official visit to USC last month, where it was just him and Bowman on campus. They spent time with a couple of offensive linemen on the team, as well as five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet.
Bowman and Smith continue to push for Kolojay to join them in Los Angeles. Not to mention his high school teammate, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe committed to the Trojans in early May.
Pepe and Kolojay took an unofficial visit to Southern Cal in the spring, where they had the opportunity to interact with Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald.
Kolojay originally planned to wait until December to announce his commitment, but that timeline has been moved up, as he plans to make a decision before the start of senior year.
USC has assembled an impressive recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball heading into the fall, led by Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who flipped his commitment from Oregon in February.
The Trojans have landed two running backs ranked inside the top 10 at their position in Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Deshonne Redeaux and Harvey (Ohio) four-star Shahn Alston.
USC hold five commitments at the receiver position after in DeSoto (Texas) four-star Boobie Feaster announced his pledge to the Trojans on the Fourth of July over offers from Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama.
Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, Opelousas Catholic (La.) four-star Roderick Tezeno and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker round out the rest of the group.
In addition to Pepe and Smith, USC holds four more commitments on the offensive line in Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star Esun Tafa, Folsom (Calif.) four-star Vlad Dyakonov, San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic three-star Chase Deniz and St. Francis (Calif.) three-star John Fifita.