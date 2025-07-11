All Trojans

Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?

The USC Trojans are in a three-team race with the Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs for IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star IOL Breck Kolojay. The highly coveted recruit is childhood friends with USC five-star commit Mark Bowman and three-star Kannon Smith. Can the Trojans pull Kolojay out west?

Kendell Hollowell

(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025.
(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have filled a majority of its 2026 recruiting class, holding 31 commitments, but they still have their eyes set on landing another blue-chip prospect in IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star IOL Breck Kolojay. 

However, it appears USC will have an uphill battle to pull Kolojay out of the state of Florida. Miami is currently trending to land the highly coveted offensive lineman according to the On3/Rivals Recruiting Machine. Georgia is also still heavily involved in his recruitment. 

Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?
(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs are pushing to overtake USC for the No. 1 rated class in the 2026 recruiting rankings. Georgia currently holds 27 commitments and boasts the No. 2 class, according to the 247Sports Composite and On3 Industry Rankings. 

Miami is pushing to finish inside with a top 5 class for the second time in three years. They currently sit at No. 9 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and No. 10 in the On3 Industry Rankings. 

The Trojans should certainly not be counted in the race for Kolojay. The four-star prospect is originally from Colorado, where he played youth football with USC five-star tight end commit Mark Bowman and three-star IOL commit Kannon Smith. Bowman played quarterback on those teams. 

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Ranked: Best Wide Receivers In College Football?

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Addresses Flip To Alabama, Nick Saban, Haters

MORE: USC, Alabama, Ohio State Battling For Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Aaryn Washington

Kolojay took a midweek official visit to USC last month, where it was just him and Bowman on campus. They spent time with a couple of offensive linemen on the team, as well as five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet. 

Bowman and Smith continue to push for Kolojay to join them in Los Angeles. Not to mention his high school teammate, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe committed to the Trojans in early May. 

Pepe and Kolojay took an unofficial visit to Southern Cal in the spring, where they had the opportunity to interact with Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald. 

Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?
Offensive linemen Breck Kolojay (#66) and Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kolojay originally planned to wait until December to announce his commitment, but that timeline has been moved up, as he plans to make a decision before the start of senior year. 

USC has assembled an impressive recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball heading into the fall, led by Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who flipped his commitment from Oregon in February. 

The Trojans have landed two running backs ranked inside the top 10 at their position in Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Deshonne Redeaux and Harvey (Ohio) four-star Shahn Alston. 

Deshonne Redeaux
Running back Deshonne Redeaux finds an opening during the first quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC hold five commitments at the receiver position after in DeSoto (Texas) four-star Boobie Feaster announced his pledge to the Trojans on the Fourth of July over offers from Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama. 

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, Opelousas Catholic (La.) four-star Roderick Tezeno and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker round out the rest of the group. 

In addition to Pepe and Smith, USC holds four more commitments on the offensive line in Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star Esun Tafa, Folsom (Calif.) four-star Vlad Dyakonov, San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic three-star Chase Deniz and St. Francis (Calif.) three-star John Fifita. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football