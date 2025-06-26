Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams and Luther Burden III: Most Exciting NFL Duo?
In the 2025 NFL season, which NFL quarterback and rookie wide receiver duo will score the most touchdowns this season? Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and rookie wide receiver in Luther Burden III are grabbing attention on social media.
Burden was a second round NFL Draft pick from the Missouri Tigers, and is known as an elite wide receiver with physicality, speed and field awareness. A former five-star recruit, he consistently drew double teams in the SEC and still produced at a high level, showcasing the type of explosiveness and playmaking ability that translates well to the next level.
The addition of Burden for the former USC Trojans star Williams, under the offensive-minded Bears head coach Ben Johnson, should set the stage for a dynamic duo and exciting offense in Chicago.
Burden’s final two seasons with the Tigers were a very good reason he was the No. 39 overall pick in the draft, with 147 receptions, 1,888 yards and 15 touchdowns. The St. Louis native was also the second-highest rated Draft pick in Mizzou program history.
In his rookie season with the Bears, Williams passed for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.
MORE: Reggie Bush's Legal Appeal Fails: Ordered To Pay $1.4 Million In Defamation Case
MORE: USC Trojans' State-of-the-Art Football Facility Construction Update
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Khalil Terry Rocks USC Trojans Gear After Michigan State Decommitment
Williams was rated lower amongst other quarterbacks despite being a first overall NFL Draft pick in 2024. his 62.5 percent completion rate and 6.3 yards per attempt shows that he showed times of caution on offense, but still was able to mold into the offense comfortably.
Despite many NFL rookies stepping into crowded position rooms with their teams, Burden is entering a wide receiver room in Chicago where he is expected to step into the starting roles along with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.
When putting the two side-by-side, there is an NFL quarterback who has the potential to be one of Chicago’s best under an elite offensive-minded coach like Johnson. For Burden, there is an explosive, slot receiving machine who has experience with traditional route running, as well as creative plays.
Two players like this could make a very exciting season for the Bears, and give another chance to Williams to prove he is a talented quarterback who earned his time playing in the league.
The duo draws back to comparisons of USC legends Carson Palmer and Mike Williams. Two talented assets to the Trojans in 2002, Williams became Palmer’s go-to and instantly built a chemistry.
Palmer was a quarterback with calm leadership and NFL readiness when playing for the Trojans, just as Williams is expected to do for the Bears.
Williams was a physical wide receiver who always found Palmer's passes and was explosive from the snap, similar to how Burden plays.
Just as Palmer and Williams ignited an elite offense era for the Trojans, Williams and Burden have the same chance to redefine the Bears offense and become one of the most exciting young quarterback wide receiver duos in the league.
Other duos to watch include; Green Bay Packers Jordan Love and Matthew Golden, Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter, Carolina Panthers Bryce Young and Tetairoa Mcmillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka, Houston Texans CJ Stroud and Jayden Higgins, LA Chargers Justin Herbert and Tre Harris and Las Vegas Raiders Geno Smith and Jack Bech.