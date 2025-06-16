Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams: NFL Quarterback With Most To Prove In 2025?
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the players to watch in the upcoming NFL season. Williams is looking to improve after a record-breaking rookie season statistically. While the numbers didn’t always translate to wins, the former USC Trojan quarterback showed why he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, with a new head coach, revamped roster, and more experience, Williams is set to take off.
While the numbers were impressive, and Williams is still young, the second-year signal caller has recently come under scrutiny. PFF listed Williams as one of the ten players in the NFL with the most to prove this upcoming season. While the pressure is always there for No. 1 overall picks, the upgrades to the Bears and the success of other young quarterbacks exacerbate the noise.
“Everything suggests that the circumstances will be better in Williams’ sophomore season. He will operate under one of the highest-regarded play callers in new head coach Ben Johnson, and the Bears' offensive line has been strengthened with the arrivals of guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and center Drew Dalman The team also selected tight end Colston Loveland in the first round,” PFF’s Sultan Buday said.
“Admittedly, Chicago's offensive line seemed to be an issue, especially after some injuries. The unit allowed a league-high 37 sacks during last year’s regular season. The USC product was also partially to blame, as 27.8% of his pressured dropbacks turned into sacks, which was the third-worst rate among 43 signal-callers last season,” Buday continued.
One of the ways Williams can take a major step this season is speeding up his mental processing. Coach Ben Johnson recently spoke on the ways the coaching staff has challenged him this offseason to learn as much information as possible, even tweaking some of his previous practices. Should Williams adjust, he could become even more dangerous on the field
"We've loaded him up," Johnson said. "We're tried a number of different things: long play calls, multiple plays at the line. Tempo. We've dabbled here, there and everywhere really throughout the springtime. Some come a little bit more natural than others for him, but I do think we've seen him get better in really all facets."
"There's always a throw or two every single day. The movement stuff outside of the pocket, it's what we thought coming into town here, the ability to create. Sometimes you get wrapped up … being in the perfect play all the time … and really with him, it doesn't matter so much what the play call is. If it's the perfect play, then it's great, it's there. If it's not, then he's able to find a way to make it work.," Johnson added.
Williams has a lot to prove, but he’s putting in the work and being challenged daily so that when the time comes, he’ll be ready to deliver on the biggest of stages.