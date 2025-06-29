Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Most Exciting Player to Watch in 2025 Season?
Entering his second NFL season, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is widely regarded as one of the league’s most promising young talents—especially by NFL analyst Danny Parkins.
Parkins is a co-host on the daily morning show “First Things First” that discussed the most exciting players to watch in the NFL next season, and atop his list was former USC Trojans quarterback Williams.
“He was good. The situation was a disaster.” Parkins said.
Parkins shared stats from William’s first year and emphasized what he expects from Williams in year two in the league and year one under Bear’s coach Ben Johnson.
Williams shares the list with other elite NFL players like, rookie Jaguars cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
The numbers spoke for Williams and his rookie season in Chicago. He threw for over 3,500 passing yards and has the chance to become the first Bears quarterback to pass for over 4,000 yards under Johnson. His downfall was getting beat at the line of scrimmage with a weaker offensive line.
“Year one was complicated – just improve across the board. 62 percent completion, give me 65 plus. You got a (Sean) McVay offense now that should be doable,” Parkins said. “You had 20 passing touchdowns, be the first Bears quarterback ever to get to 30 or more. 3,500 passing yards, be the first Bears quarterback ever to get to 4,000 or more. He was sacked 68 times – just get below 50. Wins have got to double.” Parkins said.
One of the biggest reasons Parkins has a lot of faith in an excellent season for Williams is the offensive mastermind in Johnson. Formerly the offensive coordinator for the Lions, Johnson is known for producing elite offenses as a whole and individually. A perfect example is Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.
Johnson’s offensive philosophy, rooted in motion-heavy plays and quarterback friendly schemes, helps improve decision-making, spacing and maximizing matchups.
For Williams – a creative and instinctive quarterback – that system could help unlock an explosive offense and utilize the Bears’ talent properly with Johnson at the helm.
The Bears finished their 2024 season campaign 5-12 and lost 10 straight games, with their best win of the season being a 24-22 overtime thriller against the Green Bay Packers when kicker Cairo Santos nailed a 51-yard field goal to seal the deal and close out the Bears 2024 season.
On offense, Williams should see steady improvement with the increase in talent and the addition of a coach who specializes in strategic offenses. The Bears added Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Boston College left tackle Ozzy Trapilo to the roster following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Already in the mix for the Bears are wide receivers Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Cole Kmet.
Now with two more receiving targets and an intelligent offensive mind on the Bears’ coaching staff, Williams and the Bears have the potential for a comeback season and redemption for a solid second year performance in Chicago.
Williams showed his potential in college with the USC Trojans, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading USC to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Throughout his career with Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, Williams was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and he delivered on those expectations. Will he be able to meet the expectations with the Bears?