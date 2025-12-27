Bears Defender Fined for Hit That Concussed Packers QB Jordan Love
A week after the Bears beat the Packers in one of the season’s most dramatic games, the NFL has levied fines for two hits by Chicago defensive end Austin Booker—including the one that knocked quarterback Jordan Love out of the game.
Booker was fined $5,818 by the league for a first quarter hit on Love in which it was determined that he landed on the quarterback with his body weight. One quarter later, Booker made contact with Love’s helmet on a sack, knocking the veteran quarterback from the game with what was diagnosed a concussion.
That hit also earned Booker an identical $5,818 fine, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Two Packers were also fined following the game—wide receiver Jayden Reed for $10,880 for taunting and defensive lineman Warren Brinson $4,981 for a face-mask.
Packers lost in devastating fashion to the Bears after Jordan Love’s exit
Malik Willis stepped in for Love and played admirably, as he has throughout his Green Bay tenure, completing 9-of-11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown while adding 44 yards on the ground. He looked to have the Packers on the verge of a win—and season sweep of the Bears—that could have given Green Bay control of the NFC North, when he led the team down the field for a field goal that extended their lead to 16–6 with 5:03 remaining in regulation.
Caleb Williams answered with a field goal drive of his own, cutting the lead to 16–9 with just under two minutes left. Chicago kicker Cairo Santos’s onside kick hit Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who failed to hang onto it, giving the Bears extra life. Williams went down the field in a well-executed two-minute drill, finding Jahdae Walker for a game-tying touchdown. Willis stalled out in overtime and Williams made the Packers pay once again, finding DJ Moore on a 46-yard bomb on what was the most impressive pass of his young NFL career.
Packers playoff scenarios with Jordan Love out
Luckily for the Packers, another NFC North rival, the Vikings, delivered them a Christmas gift by upsetting the Lions on Thursday, sending Green Bay through to the postseason no matter the result of their final two games. The Packers still have seeding to play for, though their most likely result is to enter as the No. 7 seed and face the Bears for a third time in the opening round of the playoffs.
With the team officially playoff bound, Green Bay announced that Love will not return in time for Saturday’s game against the Ravens. Love had practiced earlier in the week as he worked through concussion protocol.
Willis, who has also been limited due to a shoulder injury suffered late in last week’s loss as well as illness during the week, is listed as questionable but is expected to start the game. Practice squad player Clayton Tune has been elevated to back him up on Saturday.
Green Bay can still play their way all the way up to the two-seed by winning out, but they need some help with other results around the league. There’s motivation to win, but it is understandable that they are being cautious with Love ahead of the playoffs.
Packers vs. Ravens kicks off at Lambeau Field at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.