Chicago Bears Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze Poised For Sophomore Jump?
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and most of the team's starters are not going to play in the preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but the expectations continue to grow for Williams.
Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze was drafted in the same rookie class as Williams, and Odunze might have the boldest opinion on the former USC Trojans star as they enter their second season in the NFL. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently revealed Odunze's projection for Williams on Get Up.
Caleb Williams' True Potential?
"Rome Odunze told me Caleb Williams can literally be the best quarterback in the NFL. He's far away from that right now. . . . Ben Johnson has been relentless on him with the details," said Fowler.
"They're just trying to get him to do the basics right now, and then they'll work on the off-scripted plays, the mobility, all of his strengths. That will come. Now, 'Chicago Bears elite quarterback play' is an oxymoron. It's always been that way, but as far as the ability, they see it. The players recognize it," Fowler continued.
Odunze played college football with the Washington Huskies and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., now with the Atlanta Falcons. Both Penix and Williams were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning Odunze is familiar with high-level quarterback play.
Can Williams truly become the best quarterback in the NFL?
MORE: USC Trojans' Recruiting Momentum Under Lincoln Riley Slowing Down?
MORE: Sam Darnold Out For Preseason Opener, Not Facing Former USC Trojans Star Coach
MORE: Pressure Mounts For 11 College Football Programs Under Scrutiny In 2025
MORE: Updated Big Ten Championship Odds: Penn State, USC Trojans' Odds Change
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is known to coach some of the best quarterbacks to come out of college in recent memory, including Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray. Like Hurts and Murray, Williams won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Riley, but can the former USC star have the same success in the NFL?
Other Predictions For Caleb Williams:
Odunze is not the only one with high expectations for Williams, however. Fox Sports' Nick Wright recently predicted that Williams could be considered the top quarterback of the NFC North, beating out Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff as well as Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love.
Part of the optimism surrounding Williams is the Bears' hiring of Ben Johnson, previously Detroit's offensive coordinator.
"By the end of this season, Caleb Williams will be, by many, considered the best quarterback in his division. I think Jared Goff is going to suffer a bit from the lack of Ben Johnson," said Wright. "As much as you don't like Ben Johnson the head coach, you loved Ben Johnson the coordinator, and the early reports out of that training camp are that that transition's been a little rocky."
Despite the high expectations for Williams, Chicago has the longest odds (+550) of winning the division behind the Vikings, Packers, and Lions.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.