Sam Darnold Out For Preseason Opener, Not Facing Former USC Trojans Star Coach
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will not play in the Seahawks preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The former USC Trojans star will not face the former USC Trojans coach Pete Carroll, who is now the coach of the Raiders.
Sam Darnold Out For Seattle Seahawks Preseason Opener
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will not be taking the field in the their first preseason game per Seattle coach Mike Macdonald. Macdonald told reporters that there will be no Seahawks starters playing. The game vs. the Raiders is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. PT.
Darnold and the Seahawks agreed to a three-year $100 million this offseason. Darnold is coming off by far his best season in the NFL in 2024. With the Vikings, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He helped lead Minnesota to a 14-3 record and playoff appearance.
Pete Carroll’s Return to the NFL
On the opposing sideline, there is another familiar face for USC fans. Former Trojans coach Pete Carroll is now running the show for the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier this offseason, the Raiders hired Carroll to be their coach.
The 73-year-old Carroll has had quite the coaching journey. He got his first head coaching job in the NFL with the New York Jets in 1994. After one lone season in New York, Carroll became the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. He then got another head coaching opportunity with the New England Patriots in 1997. After just a few years with the Patriots, Carroll was let go.
In 2001, the USC Trojans hired Pete Carroll as coach. In his tenure, the Trojans turned back into a powerhouse. USC won seven Pac-10 titles, four Rose Bowls, two national championships, and had a stretch where three different players of theirs won the Heisman trophy; Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Reggie Bush.
Following the 2009 season, Carroll made the move to the NFL and became the Seattle Seahawks coach. Carroll has a very successful run in Seattle from 2010 through 2023. He brought home the first Super Bowl win in Seahawks franchise history in 2013.
Carroll and the Seahawks parted ways in 2023, but he is back in the NFL, now with the Las Vegas Raiders. Thursday’s preseason matchup in Seattle between the Raiders and Seahawks will be Carroll’s first time returning back to Lumen Field as an opponent. They will assuredly give him a standing ovation for all that he did for the franchise in his 14 seasons there.
The Seattle crowd will also be welcoming back quarterback Geno Smith. Smith was the Seahawks starting quarterback from 2022 through 2024. Smith and Carroll were the quarterback and coach for the Seahawks when they last made the playoffs in 2022.