All Trojans

USC Trojans' Recruiting Momentum Under Lincoln Riley Slowing Down?

The USC Trojans have made some noise on the recruiting trail this summer as they push for the top-ranked class. USC has landed five blue-chip prospects in five-star Luke Wafle, and four-stars Talanoa Ili, Peyton Dyer, Boobie Feaster and Breck Kolojay.

Kendell Hollowell

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into official visit season in early June, the USC Trojans had filled a majority of its recruiting class, holding a total of 27 commitments. 

Still, USC had their eyes set on adding several more blue-chip prospects. The Trojans have added five recruits since the beginning of June and On3 recognized them as one of the biggest recruiting winners this summer. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Summer Recruiting Winners Chad Bowden Luke Wafle Recruit Big Ten Talanoa Ili College Football
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Summer Recruiting Winners Ranked

1. Oregon Ducks

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Georgia Bulldogs

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. USC Trojans

7. Texas A&M Aggies

8. Michigan Wolverines

9. Tennessee Volunteers

10. Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC Trojans Snubbed?

Is it a snub for USC to rank No. 6 in 'Summer winners' when it has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for 2026? A look at the highlights of USC's recruiting wins...

Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer got things started when he announced his pledge on June 8, after visiting campus for the Trojans first official visit weekend. He was back at USC a couple of weeks later to work out in front of the coaching staff. 

Dyer began pursuing the former South Carolina commit at the beginning of this year. And after a trip to Los Angeles in April, Dyer decommitted from the Gamecocks.

The Georgia native is one four cornerbacks committed to the Trojans in the 2026 cycle, joining five-star Elbert Hill, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and three-star Joshua Holland. 

MORE: USC Trojans' Ja’Kobi Lane Injury Update: Fall Camp Observations

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Under Fire As Ben Johnson Evaluates Potential

MORE: Top-25 Poll Released: USC Trojans Rank Too High Or Low?

MORE: USC Trojans' Jide Abasiri 'Freakiest Athlete' On Lincoln Riley's Roster?

Everything changed for Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili after he attended USC’s Junior Day in early February. The event provided him the first opportunity to meet general manager Chad Bowden. Ili then returned to campus in March for a more intimate visit. 

The highly coveted linebacker was a three-year starter at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.), before he transferred to the islands this spring. Bowden, the Trojans staff and several other commits in the 2026 class, made it a priority to bring Ili back to Southern California. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Summer Recruiting Winners Chad Bowden Luke Wafle Recruit Big Ten Talanoa Ili College Football
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive ends coach Shaun Nua and linebackers coach Rob Ryan made two in-home visits in May. Ili took his official visit the same weekend as Dyer and announced his pledge to USC over crosstown rival UCLA on June 15. 

Ili wasn’t the only commitment the Trojans landed that week. After his recruitment swayed in different directions for a couple of months, Hun School (N.J.) five-star EDGE Luke Wafle committed to USC on June 19.

USC has loaded up on the defensive front, holding a total of eight commitments. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Summer Recruiting Winners Chad Bowden Luke Wafle Recruit Big Ten Talanoa Ili College Football
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Wafle was being heavily pursued by schools such as Ohio State, Penn State and Florida, but the No. 1 overall recruit in New Jersey ultimately decided he was going to head to the opposite coast. 

Wafle first visited USC in April with his family and was blown by his time in Los Angeles. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua made an in-home visit in May and Wafle decided to add an official visit with the Trojans to his busy summer itinerary. 

The five-star recruit took his visit the second weekend in June, where he was the only uncommitted prospect on campus. Several USC commits, including four-star quarterback Jonas Williams were active in their pursuit of Wafle. 

Williams also put on his recruiting hat with DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. He made sure he was in town at the same time as Feaster when he took his official visit that first weekend in June.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Summer Recruiting Winners Chad Bowden Luke Wafle Recruit Big Ten Talanoa Ili College Football
DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several SEC programs, including Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama were in-play for the highly coveted pass-catcher from the Lone Star State, but was the Trojans who won out on his recruitment when he announced his pledge on the Fourth of July. Feaster became the fifth receiver to join USC’s recruiting class. 

IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star IOL Breck Kolojay rounds of the summer commitments. Kolojay chose the Trojans on Aug. 1 over offers from Georgia and Miami. 

Similar to Wafle, Kolojay only visited USC twice, but he was left impressed after each of those trips. Kolojay also has strong relationships with several members of the 2026 class. For starters, he is roommates with five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe at IMG. 

Kolojay, who is originally from Colorado, played youth football with five-star tight end Mark Bowman and three-star offensive tackle Kannon Smith. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Summer Recruiting Winners Chad Bowden Luke Wafle Recruit Big Ten Talanoa Ili College Football
Offensive linemen Breck Kolojay (#66) and Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Filling Out 2026 Recruiting Class 

USC holds 32 commitments in the 2026, the most in the country, but still plan to add to a few more prospects. 

Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star tight end Keawe Brown is a big target. Brown has been a fast riser this spring and after backing out his silent commitment with Texas last month, serval suitors, including his hometown Trojans are in the mix. 

USC would also like to add another safety, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Madden Riordan is the only commitment they have that position. 

The Trojans could also push for another linebacker to pair with Ili, four-star Shaun Scott and three-star Taylor Johnson. Linebacker depth was a concern in the spring and there are still some question marks heading into the season, so it’s definitely a position they would like to continue to address. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football