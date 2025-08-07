Pressure Mounts For 11 College Football Programs Under Scrutiny In 2025
Among the college football programs that face immense pressure this season, the USC Trojans are a recurring candidate.
In a recent analysis of college football teams facing the most pressure, USC is one among the 11 teams listed. What's possible for Riley and the Trojans this season is success.... College football fans have seen it before from coach Lincoln Riley during his tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners, and his first season with USC.
Now USC coach Lincoln Riley heads into year four as the Trojans head coach and has delivered good and bad results for USC. In his debut season, he led USC to an 11-3 season and a Heisman Trophy winner in Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. That would be his only double-digit win season since taking over the program.
USC finished 7-6 last season and 4-5 in their Big Ten Conference debut. Despite a new conference with fresh competition, Trojan fans were nothing short of disappointed of the direction the program seems to be headed in.
The Trojans coach is forced to deliver this season. or else the program, and possibly his job, will be in danger.
The statistics on paper speak volumes for what Riley is able to do with the Trojans program, even after last season. Riley led the nation’s biggest year-over-year turnaround, taking USC from 4 wins in 2021 to 11 wins in 2022 -- and coached the Trojans' eighth total Heisman Trophy winner, lifting USC to hold the most Heisman Trophy winners of all time.
He also holds ranked wins over No. 13 LSU in last season's home opener, No. 15 Notre Dame in 2022 and No. 15 Louisville in 2023. While it's only three wins against ranked opponents, it's clear there's still hope for the Trojans coach to bring success back to Troy.
MORE: USC Trojans' Ja’Kobi Lane Injury Update: Fall Camp Observations
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Under Fire As Ben Johnson Evaluates Potential
MORE: Top-25 Poll Released: USC Trojans Rank Too High Or Low?
MORE: USC Trojans' Jide Abasiri 'Freakiest Athlete' On Lincoln Riley's Roster?
The reason for why USC was apart of the list was simple -- the last three season's decreasing win column has not paved a perfect path for a College Football Playoff run, anytime soon.
For that reason, ESPN listed USC as one of the 11 football programs facing the most pressure in 2025.
"Riley has pressure to deliver in Year 2 of the Big Ten and Year 4 overall. His buyout is massive, so he’s not necessarily on the hot seat. But going from 11 to eight to seven wins in consecutive years is going in the wrong direction." ESPN wrote.
Riley's estimated buyout is $88 million -- making it one of the most expensive in college football. While another 7-6 season wouldn't completely justify any reason for Riley to stay, his buyout adds a large layer of protection for his tenure in Los Angeles.
As for his roster, Trojan fans saw massive improvement and growth in defensive coordinator's D'Anton Lynn's defense. Lynn shrunk the points allowed per game category by 10 points and brought their total defense ranking from 116th to 65th -- drastic changes that the college football season saw within one year.
Especially with the return of Eric Gentry at linebacker and Kamari Ramsey's second season with the Trojans secondary, the USC defensive unit has the chance to be dangerous this season.
For Riley's offense, he returns two of college football's best wide receivers in Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, as well as Jayden Maiava at starting quarterback. Since the start of fall camp, Maiava has caught the eyes of Trojans' coaches with his leadership and talent progression as he gets more reps with the offense.
If the Trojans can put all the pieces together on both sides of the ball, and flip one-score losses into wins, USC can be a force to be reckoned with and surprise many this season.
The 11 teams facing the most pressure, per ESPN are:
Miami Hurricanes
LSU Tigers
Oklahoma Sooners
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Florida Gators
USC Trojans
Penn State Nittany Lions
Florida State
Auburn Tigers
Wisconsin Badgers
Alabama Crimson Tide