Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Going Viral For Training Camp Reaction
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams might be his own worst critic.
In a viral video from Chicago's training camp practice on Saturday, Williams reacted strongly after struggling in a passing drill. Throwing into a training net, the former USC Trojans quarterback missed his target on the four pass attempts that were caught in the clip.
The video is evidence of the standard that Williams holds himself to, and it's part of the reason why Bears fans are excited to him as the team's quarterback. The emotion from Williams is also nothing new. After losing a game that effectively eliminated USC's chances of making the College Football Playoff in Williams' final season as a Trojan, Williams was in tears as he hugged his mother in the stands.
Williams was asked about that moment at one of USC's practices the following week:
“I go out every single day, blood, sweat and tears," Willliams said. "I give my all on every single play, every chance that I get. I've been an advocate for mental health, show your emotions and express yourself."
Chicago selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the former Trojan had a rookie season that saw his first NFL offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, and coach, Matt Eberflus, fired during the season.
Now, with the hiring of Chicago coach Ben Johnson, the expectations for the Bears were immediately raised.
The franchise also invested in their young quarterback through the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams gained multipe offensive weapons in tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III. The Bears also added some protection up front, drafting offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, signing center Drew Dalman, and trading for veteran offensive guard Joe Thuney.
Earlier in training camp, Johnson spoke about what he's seen from Williams as the Bears prepare for the 2025 season.
"I probably just see growth. He is so much more comfortable right now. Even yesterday, the walk-through, in terms of moving around. We go from gun to under (center) to the tight ends are moving, the receivers are moving," said Johnson. "We're adding a few more every single day."
"I told him this is on the player day off: his process is really clean right now. I'm talking about how he's preparing. I'm really pleased with it. He's doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we're starting to see the dividends being paid from it," the Bears coach continued.
Chicago will open the preseason at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Aug. 10. The plan for Williams and the rest of the Bears' starters has not been revealed.
As for the regular season opener, Williams will have the spotlight as Chicago faces the Minnesota Vikings for the first Monday Night Football game of the year.