Clay Helton Reveals Why Alijah Vera-Tucker is Great Fit for New York Jets

USC Head Coach Clay Helton appeared on the NFL Networks to discuss why former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will be a huge asset for the New York Jets.

Vera-Tucker was selected as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and is projected to become a mega 'game changer' for the franchise as they enter a rebuild stage.

Helton shared what makes Vera-Tucker special and why the Jets can benefit from his talents.

"I think with Alijah [Vera-Tucker] you are getting such a versatile player" said Helton.

"Coming out of high school, playing offensive tackle in high school, coming to us [USC] and being an elite interior guard up until this last year, he really showed the power that he plays with the position. Then he showed the versatility in this last year, being able to bump out the [left] tackle position with that unique athleticism that he shows."

Vera-Tucker was praised by NFL scouts for his versatility, as he played both guard and tackle during his time at USC. His duel-threat ability was arguably his biggest selling point and one major reasons why he was drafted in the first round.

The Jets' newest asset is expected to make the transition back to guard this season, but former coach Clay Helton isn't worried about the switch.

"I think he can make the transition so easily. He played the position for us at an elite level, and really he didn't give up a sack his junior year" said Helton. "You're really getting a talented player that I think can really fit into what the Jets want to do."

Vera-Tucker spent four seasons total with the USC Trojans. He is projected to sign a four-year-deal worth $15.8 million [per Spotrac].

