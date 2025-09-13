All Trojans

Sports Personality Voices Strong Support for USC Trojans Prior to Purdue Game

At 2-0 heading into Big Ten play, the USC Trojans are gaining national attention for what could be a comeback season. Sports personality Colin Cowherd has shifted his stance after their two wins—so much so that he bought new gear to show his support.

Teddy King

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans dominant 2-0 start to the season has drawn attention from many, including college football analysts who previously doubted the Trojans. 

For Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd, his mindset recently flipped after the 59-20 win over Georgia Southern last weekend, and made his feelings about USC clear on social media. 

Colin Cowherd Shares USC Trojans Merchandise 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Colin Cowherd Big Ten Conference Purdue Boilermakers Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane Waymond
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In a recent post on X from Cowherd, his USC branded running shoes suggested he’s warming up to coach Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff. 

Cowherd's caption, “Going forward, these will be the only shoes I wear on Saturdays.” was a major turn from his previous remarks about Riley and the Trojans team from recent months. 

Cowherd expressed his thoughts on coach Lincoln Riley's time with USC and their roster, and had little faith in a resurgence from the Trojans this season.

“It’s the only time in Lincoln Riley’s career I don’t like their quarterback situation at all. The most talented kid’s a true freshman,” Cowherd said on an episode of The Herd. “He’s not going to go in the Big Ten and spin it and be dominant. And the kid that’s starting, Lincoln, likes him more than I do. The UNLV kid — I think, you know, I think he’s a gamer, but his judgment — um, he just makes too many mistakes for me, and Lincoln doesn’t like that.”

The Trojans 132 points scored through two games has kept Cowherd drawn to USC, and with sneakers like those, his attraction to the Big Ten sleeper will continue to grow. 

USC Trojans Labeled as 20.5 favorite over Purdue Boilermakers

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Colin Cowherd Big Ten Conference Purdue Boilermakers Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane Waymond
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC will open Big Ten play on the road at Purdue, with their first visit to Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time since 1976, where they beat the Boilermakers 31-13. 

MORE: Latest Injury Update on USC Trojans Freshman Alex Graham

MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Rocket Into Top-5 National Ranking

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Eye-Catching Comments On Purdue's Transfers, New Staff

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals What He Looks For When Recruiting Quarterbacks

While the Trojans are favored to improve 1-0 in Big Ten play, USC must beware of the wet and slippery conditions from the game's weather delay. 

The Trojans scoring unit looks good – quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the conference in passing yards with 707, and wide receiver Makai Lemon leads in receiving yards with 248. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Colin Cowherd Big Ten Conference Purdue Boilermakers Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane Waymond
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Boilermakers scoring unit is what the Trojans defense needs to capitlize on. Quarterback Ryan Browne is in his third year in the system, accompanied by veteran running back Devin Mockobee, both players put up solid numbers on the ground, and could easily give the Trojans secondary some competition early on. 

If USC continues to finish drives in the end zone and lean on running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, while the defense limits Browne’s production early, the Trojans could secure their first Big Ten road win of the season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football