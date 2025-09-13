Sports Personality Voices Strong Support for USC Trojans Prior to Purdue Game
The USC Trojans dominant 2-0 start to the season has drawn attention from many, including college football analysts who previously doubted the Trojans.
For Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd, his mindset recently flipped after the 59-20 win over Georgia Southern last weekend, and made his feelings about USC clear on social media.
Colin Cowherd Shares USC Trojans Merchandise
In a recent post on X from Cowherd, his USC branded running shoes suggested he’s warming up to coach Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff.
Cowherd's caption, “Going forward, these will be the only shoes I wear on Saturdays.” was a major turn from his previous remarks about Riley and the Trojans team from recent months.
Cowherd expressed his thoughts on coach Lincoln Riley's time with USC and their roster, and had little faith in a resurgence from the Trojans this season.
“It’s the only time in Lincoln Riley’s career I don’t like their quarterback situation at all. The most talented kid’s a true freshman,” Cowherd said on an episode of The Herd. “He’s not going to go in the Big Ten and spin it and be dominant. And the kid that’s starting, Lincoln, likes him more than I do. The UNLV kid — I think, you know, I think he’s a gamer, but his judgment — um, he just makes too many mistakes for me, and Lincoln doesn’t like that.”
The Trojans 132 points scored through two games has kept Cowherd drawn to USC, and with sneakers like those, his attraction to the Big Ten sleeper will continue to grow.
USC Trojans Labeled as 20.5 favorite over Purdue Boilermakers
USC will open Big Ten play on the road at Purdue, with their first visit to Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time since 1976, where they beat the Boilermakers 31-13.
While the Trojans are favored to improve 1-0 in Big Ten play, USC must beware of the wet and slippery conditions from the game's weather delay.
The Trojans scoring unit looks good – quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the conference in passing yards with 707, and wide receiver Makai Lemon leads in receiving yards with 248.
The Boilermakers scoring unit is what the Trojans defense needs to capitlize on. Quarterback Ryan Browne is in his third year in the system, accompanied by veteran running back Devin Mockobee, both players put up solid numbers on the ground, and could easily give the Trojans secondary some competition early on.
If USC continues to finish drives in the end zone and lean on running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, while the defense limits Browne’s production early, the Trojans could secure their first Big Ten road win of the season.