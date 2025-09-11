Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Rocket Into Top-5 National Ranking
After two statement wins for the USC Trojans, many are warming up to the fact that coach Lincoln Riley is turning the program around, especially after their 7-6 record last season.
Entering Big Ten competition, the Trojans have scored 132 points, the most in college football thus far, with only 33 points allowed on defense.
College football analysts and ESPN's Football Power Index helped rank each Big Ten School through week 2, with the Trojans earning a promising ranking.
USC Trojans Ranked No. 3 Among Big Ten
ESPN's FPI is designed to measure a team’s overall strength and predict its performance for the rest of the season. The system is built around the idea of an “average” team, with FPI points indicating whether a team is projected to be above or below that baseline.
The Trojans fell at No. 3, right behind the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes and just above the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Each Big Ten team was ranked based on their total FPI score.
1. Oregon Ducks: 24.6
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 22.3
3. USC Trojans: 20.9
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 19.6
5. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 14.3
6. Indiana Hoosiers: 13.3
7. Illinois Fighting Illini: 11.7
8. Michigan Wolverines: 10.2
9. Washington Huskies: 9.9
10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 7.0
11. Wisconsin Badgers: 6.9
12. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6.7
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 5.5
14. Maryland Terrapins: 2.8
15. Michigan State Spartans: 1.4
16. Northwestern Wildcats: -2.6
17. UCLA Bruins: -2.6
18. Purdue Boilermakers: -3.3
Nationally, the Trojans are also ranked No. 5 among all FBS schools, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and just above the Georgia Bulldogs.
The analysis that pairs with the Trojans 20.9 FPI points shares the successful path that USC is on, but how they navigate a challenging schedule will be key.
"Does USC have things turned around in LA? It’s quite possible, because so far the Trojans look really good. Once again, Riley has a good quarterback running the show. How USC manages a difficult schedule will be key. A road trip to Purdue this week could provide a nice barometer for how far along USC is; a close game and maybe there are still some kinks to work out ahead of the much tougher matchups coming," Analyst Thomas Goldkamp wrote.
Analyzing Trojans' No. 3 Ranking In Big Ten
Despite two non-conference opponents as the Trojans first two wins, their 50-plus point games put them above the rest.
Big Ten competition will not be any less challenging than their first time around, facing teams like Oregon, Illinois and Nebraska on the road, and Michigan at home.
The Trojans also boast some of the conference's best players at their positions, including quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane and running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan. All five have scored at least one touchdown through USC's two games.
Maiava has been the turning point for the Trojans offense, leading the Big Ten in passing yards by 100 yards and ranks in the top five in all college football. Lemon also leads the way in the conference in receiving yards, with 248.
USC has the skill, the strength in their coaching staff a challenging schedule that will allow them multiple chances to reach No. 1 in FPI and climb top 25 rankings, and restore Trojan success.