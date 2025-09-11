All Trojans

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Rocket Into Top-5 National Ranking

The USC Trojans are making a statement towards a redemption, with multiple players leading the conference in various categories. Despite their early success, the Football Power Index released the week 2 ratings, with USC receiving a telling ranking.

Teddy King

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

After two statement wins for the USC Trojans, many are warming up to the fact that coach Lincoln Riley is turning the program around, especially after their 7-6 record last season.

Entering Big Ten competition, the Trojans have scored 132 points, the most in college football thus far, with only 33 points allowed on defense.

College football analysts and ESPN's Football Power Index helped rank each Big Ten School through week 2, with the Trojans earning a promising ranking.

USC Trojans Ranked No. 3 Among Big Ten

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Football Power Index Big Ten Conference Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's FPI is designed to measure a team’s overall strength and predict its performance for the rest of the season. The system is built around the idea of an “average” team, with FPI points indicating whether a team is projected to be above or below that baseline.

The Trojans fell at No. 3, right behind the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes and just above the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Each Big Ten team was ranked based on their total FPI score.

1. Oregon Ducks: 24.6
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 22.3
3. USC Trojans: 20.9
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 19.6
5. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 14.3
6. Indiana Hoosiers: 13.3
7. Illinois Fighting Illini: 11.7
8. Michigan Wolverines: 10.2
9. Washington Huskies: 9.9
10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 7.0
11. Wisconsin Badgers: 6.9
12. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6.7
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 5.5
14. Maryland Terrapins: 2.8
15. Michigan State Spartans: 1.4
16. Northwestern Wildcats: -2.6
17. UCLA Bruins: -2.6
18. Purdue Boilermakers: -3.3

Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks around the field prior to the game against the Fl
Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks around the field prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Nationally, the Trojans are also ranked No. 5 among all FBS schools, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and just above the Georgia Bulldogs.

The analysis that pairs with the Trojans 20.9 FPI points shares the successful path that USC is on, but how they navigate a challenging schedule will be key.

"Does USC have things turned around in LA? It’s quite possible, because so far the Trojans look really good. Once again, Riley has a good quarterback running the show. How USC manages a difficult schedule will be key. A road trip to Purdue this week could provide a nice barometer for how far along USC is; a close game and maybe there are still some kinks to work out ahead of the much tougher matchups coming," Analyst Thomas Goldkamp wrote.

Analyzing Trojans' No. 3 Ranking In Big Ten

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Football Power Index Big Ten Conference Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite two non-conference opponents as the Trojans first two wins, their 50-plus point games put them above the rest.

Big Ten competition will not be any less challenging than their first time around, facing teams like Oregon, Illinois and Nebraska on the road, and Michigan at home.

The Trojans also boast some of the conference's best players at their positions, including quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane and running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan. All five have scored at least one touchdown through USC's two games.

Maiava has been the turning point for the Trojans offense, leading the Big Ten in passing yards by 100 yards and ranks in the top five in all college football. Lemon also leads the way in the conference in receiving yards, with 248.

USC has the skill, the strength in their coaching staff a challenging schedule that will allow them multiple chances to reach No. 1 in FPI and climb top 25 rankings, and restore Trojan success.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football