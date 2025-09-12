Latest Injury Update on USC Trojans Freshman Alex Graham
The USC Trojans will be on the road for the first time this season to take on Purdue, as they open Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 13.
Secondary
It appears freshman defensive back Alex Graham will remain out. Graham was in line to be the starting nickel this season, but suffered an injury just before the first game and has been out of the lineup since.
With Graham and Prophet Brown, who suffered a significant lower body injury the second week of fall camp, both out, the Trojans have mixed things up in the secondary.
The Trojans have moved Kamari Ramsey down to the nickel spot and Christian Pierce and Bishop Fitzgerald have started at the two safety positions in each of the first two games.
When Ramsey moves back to safety, Kevin Longstreet has been playing nickel. Chasen Johnson returned a week ago, after missing a majority of fall camp and week 1, giving USC more depth at cornerback.
With Johnson back, the Trojans rotated five players at the two cornerback spots in the first half. Something defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn said they will cut down on with Big Ten play beginning this weekend. DeCarlos Nicholson is a lock to start at one the spots. DJ Harvey started in week 1, while Braylon Conley earned his first career start opposite Nicholson in week 2.
Marcelles Williams is the other cornerback that has factored into the rotation. Who it will be opposite Nicholson and what the snap count will look like against Purdue remains to be seen.
Wide Receiver
Prince Strachan was back at practice this week after suffering an ankle injury in week 1 that kept him out last week.
The Trojans have played more 12 personnel this season than at any point under Lincoln Riley and star receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon have played a majority of the snaps with the first team.
Freshman Tanook Hines is the team’s third receiver. Zacharyus Williams has been the first receiver to get in the game after those guys. Jaden Richardson has been impressive as a run blocker, which assuredly be a big reason why he continues to get reps. Jay Fair and DJ Jordan have also received reps with Jayden Maiava under center.
Running Back
Bryan Jackson was out a week ago. The Trojans sophomore running back is listed as third on the depth chart. Waymond Jordan has started each of the first two games, with Eli Sanders rotating in.
Jordan had a coming out party in week 2 against Georgia Southern, rushing for 167 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Sanders had two touchdowns himself.
King Miller broke a long run for the second consecutive week, this time for 41 yards. The redshirt freshman walk-on is starting to make a name for himself in a crowded running back room.
Freshman Harry Dalton got his first taste of carrying the football in a live game, finishing with 24 yards on three rushing attempts.