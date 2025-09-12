All Trojans

USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals What He Looks For When Recruiting Quarterbacks

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley spoke to former quarterback and college football analyst Danny Kannell about how the quarterback position is moving away from the traditional "pocket passer." Riley said he looks for athleticism when recruiting quarterbacks.

Cory Pappas

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley went on CBS Sports College Football show with Danny Kannell. The Trojans kick off Big Ten conference play on Saturday, Sep. 13 when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers on the road.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS. 

Lincoln Riley on Pocket Quarterbacks: "I Think It's Going To Get More Rare"

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans starting quarterback this season is Jayden Maiava. Maiava is a quarterback that has a lot of mobility in addition to his ability to pass in the pocket. Danny Kannell asked Riley if he believes that pocket passers without mobility in football are becoming a “dinosaur.”

“I think it’s going to continue to get more and more rare. I think a guy is going to have to be so good from the pocket to justify not having somebody that can move, or at least be a threat to the defense,” Riley said. “The margin for error for those guys is just so different.”

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riley acknowledged that the game has changed and having a quarterback that can’t extend plays with his legs out of the pocket and be mobile will become more rare as time goes on.

“The game at our level has changed. The game at the NFL level has changed a lot, especially with the amount of time those guys have with their players,” Riley said. “I do think you’re going to continue to see more athletic guys.”

He also added that in recruiting, USC tries to find quarterbacks with that type of athleticism. 

“We certainly look to recruit guys that have some athleticism. I never want it to be the first thing that they do,” Riley said. “I definitely want to have that tool at our disposal.”

Lincoln Riley’s Line of Quarterbacks

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley has a long line of great college football quarterbacks dating back to when he was the coach of the Oklahoma Sooners from 2017 through 2021 and now with USC.

Riley has coached three different Heisman trophy winners that ended up being the No. 1 pick in their respective NFL Drafts'; Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. He even coached Jalen Hurts one season at Oklahoma. Hurts wasn’t as highly touted as the other three but to this point in their careers’, has had by far the most NFL success. 

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with head coach Nick Sirianni after winning against Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Hurts was the starting quarterback for the Eagles when they won Super Bowl 59 over the Kansas City Chiefs this past February, wining Super Bowl MVP. Two years prior, Hurts finished second in league MVP voting and had the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

USC’s quarterback is Jayden Maiava. It’s unfair to have the expectation that he will have the success of Riley’s other top quarterbacks, but it shows that Riley could be the right coach to get the most out of him.

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

