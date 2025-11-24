College Football Analyst Gives USC Trojans Reason for Optimism After Oregon Loss
The No. 15 USC Trojans dropped to 8-3 this season with a 42-27 loss on the road against the No. 7 Oregon Ducks. The loss ended any chance of a College Football Playoff appearance for the Trojans.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have set up big games this season, but they just have not been able to win them. On3’s J.D. PicKell doesn’t think the Trojans are far away from being a contender with Riley, and it starts with their play in the trenches.
J.D. PicKell Credits Oregon Rushing Attack For Success vs. USC
“There will be people that jump on the airwaves today and say ‘USC, we always knew it, not good enough up front, look at this game, here’s why,’” PicKell said on his show, The Hard Count. "I see what you’re saying, they weren’t good enough in this game…But to keep beating this drum that ‘USC is soft, not good enough,’ I don’t know, Oregon ran for 261 against Iowa.”
The Ducks ran for 179 yards on the ground. Ducks running back Noah Whittington was their rushing leader with 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. Oregon has been an elite run team this year and showed it vs. Iowa a couple weeks ago. A trait of Iowa is being a “tough team” and PicKell’s point was that USC didn’t get ran on like they did.
“This idea that USC is just miles away from where they are supposed to be in the Big Ten…I don’t think that’s all the way accurate,” PicKell said. “Maybe Oregon is just one of the better line of scrimmage football teams in the Big Ten and college football. That’s more where I lean as opposed to USC being total anemic when it comes line of scrimmage."
On the offensive side of the ball, USC couldn’t get anything going in the run game. Running back King Miller, who has been huge for USC following the injuries to Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders had just 15 carries for 30 yards. The Trojans as a team ran for 52 yards.
MORE: USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released For Crosstown Rivalry vs. UCLA
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Rivalry Week
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives USC Credit After Beating the Trojans
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Trojans Wrapping Up Regular Season Against Rival UCLA
While the Oregon loss may have dashed any hopes of a playoff appearance, there is still football to be played for the Trojans. USC will next face crosstown rival UCLA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It has been a rollercoaster ride of a season forth Bruins.
Following an 0-4 start, UCLA cut ties with coach DeShaun Foster. Their very next game with interim coach Tim Skipper, the Bruins upset the Penn State Nittany Lions. UCLA won their next two games to get to 3-4, but have lost every game since.
It will be the 8-3 Trojans and 3-8 Bruins in both teams' final regular season game.