USC, Oregon Renew Rivalry in Penalty-Filled Battle
EUGENE - The No. 15 USC Trojans trail the No. 7 Oregon Ducks 28-14 at halftime after a back-and-forth first half that seemingly renewed the old Pac-12 rivalry between both teams. In total, the two teams committed 11 penalties in the first half.
USC wide receiver Tanook Hines committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by spinning the ball after a long completion, and Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson returned the favor with a taunting penalty of his own in the second quarter.
The most contentious moment was after USC quarterback Jayden Maiava's interception in the second quarter. Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was still on Oregon's sideline long after the play was over, and it appeared as though Lane was trying to retrieve USC's ball from the Ducks defense.
After some pushing and shoving, Lane was ultimately flagged for a 15-yard penalty that was added onto the interception return for Oregon.
USC was flagged four times for 58 yards, but none was more crucial than a "leaping" penalty by defensive back Desman Stephens II on a missed field goal by Oregon. Stephens' penalty gave the Ducks an automatic first down after the missed kick, and Ducks linebacker eventually ran the ball in for a touchdown out of a wildcat formation.
In comparison, Oregon has been flagged seven times for 75 total yards, but the Ducks lead the Trojans 28-14 at halftime.
Before the game in an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about how he plans to motivate his team for the rivalry game:
“When you play a game like this, the guys are gonna bang in pregame. They’re gonna come out, they’re gonna be physical. There’s gonna be juice. I’m not worried about the juice, I’m worried about the execution,” Lanning said. “Playing the game, not the occasion. And our guys have had an elite focus.”
Both teams have had success moving the ball on offense, but the Trojans have come up empty on multiple possessions with an interception from quarterack Jayden Maiava as well as a missed field goal by placekicker Ryon Sayeri.
Early in the third quarter, USC's defense forced a turnover on downs, but the Trojans offense was unable to capitalize. Maiava threw his second interception of the game, returning the ball to the Ducks. Shortly thereafter, USC's got the ball back on an interception of their own.
Fittingly, the Trojans committed a holding penalty on the return.