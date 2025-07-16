All Trojans

Will College Football Playoff Expansion Help or Hurt Big Ten, USC Trojans?

As the USC Trojans push for what could be their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, the SEC and Big Ten are still coming to an agreement on an new CFP model -- with the future seasons possibly utilizing an expanded 16-team model.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The world of college football continues to evolve each year, with major shifts such as conference expansions, transfer portal adjustments and the first ever expanded College Football Playoff. 

The implementation of the 12-team CFP has sparked ongoing debate since the conclusion of last season’s championship. Can there be adjustments moving forward? According to recent reports, the Big Ten and SEC are not aligned on expanding the playoff field.

The USC Trojans' missed the CFP due to a lackluster 2024 season. With roster and staff adjustments and new talent sparking on Lincoln Riley's offense, the Trojans could shape up for their first ever CFP berth.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Especially since their move to the Big Ten, the Trojans play against tougher competition, and in a conference where multiple teams can earn a spot in the CFP -- unlike the Pac-12 where winning the conference was essentially needed to have any kind of path into the Playoffs.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in on the future of the playoff and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s differing views. 

"The Big Ten has a different view," Sankey said following his opening remarks on the first day of SEC media days at the College Football Hall of Fame. "That's fine. We have a 12-team playoff, five conference champions. That can stay if we can't agree."

Petitti and the Big Ten’s preferred format is the SEC and Big Ten both having four automatic bids, with the ACC and Big 12 having two each and one more for the highest ranked conference champion. The rest would be at-large bids to fill the playoff pool. 

The SEC strives to utilize a larger playoff field that includes 16 teams, five highest ranked conference champions and 11 at-large bids. 

What college football fans also have to remember is the authority the Big Ten and the SEC share in the rendering plans of the Playoff. 

Ahead of finalizing a new media rights deal with ESPN in March 2024, the nine FBS commissioners and Notre Dame leadership reviewed documents that outline the understanding of what the new contract looks like. Sankey indicated that the documents favor the Big Ten and the SEC having the dominant influence of the CFP format in the future, starting with the 2026 season. 

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Big 10 commissioner Tony Petitti (left) and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey attend the game between the LSU Tigers and the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Very clearly in that memorandum of understanding is [the authority] granted to the combination of the SEC and Big Ten ultimately we have to use that authority with great wisdom and discretion." Sankey said. "When you're given authority, you want to be responsible using that authority. I think both of us are prepared to do so. . . . We don't need unanimity, and ultimately, if not, there's a level of authority granted to the Big Ten and SEC together."

The Big Ten has not agreed to the proposed 5+11 CFP model, and would agree only if the SEC and ACC bumped their 2026 schedules to nine league games, instead of eight.

"I don't believe there's anyone looking to swap their conference schedule and its opponents with the opponents played by the Southeastern Conference teams in our conference schedule, be it eight or nine," Sankey said. "There is a rigor here that is unique."

While three of the power four conferences are aligned on the expansion of the CFP, the Big Ten is holding out for the current format in place – a 12-team playoff. If all power four conferences cannot all agree, the 12-team playoff is set to stay in place until further notice. 

