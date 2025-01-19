Dallas Cowboys Coach Search: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, Kellen Moore, Robert Saleh
The Dallas Cowboys are searching for a new head coach after Mike McCarthy’s contract ended and Dallas did not intend to work out a deal. The team has begun their interviews for their head coaching vacancy, with more scheduled.
The Cowboys have already interviewed former Jets coach Robert Saleh and current Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Dallas has an interview with Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier scheduled for Monday.
Dallas is keeping the candidates quiet until bringing them in to interview, but they are expected to look at college coaches as well. One name to keep an eye on has been USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.
There is no word on whether the Cowboys will or already have requested an interview with Riley, but he has been connected to the Dallas job in the past.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Cowboys are interested in a couple of college head coaches. Dallas is expected to check in with Riley, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Iowa State's Matt Campbell.
Texas' Steve Sarkisian was another name to watch for but, he signed a seven-year contract extension with the Longhorns. The extension comes after Sarkisian received interest from NFL teams and declined interviews.
Riley’s season with the Trojans does not take away that Riley is a good offensive coach. Riley has coached several current NFL quarterbacks, including Caleb Williams, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray. Three of the four were Heisman-winning quarterbacks.
It is still unknown if Riley wants to move to the NFL. When UCF was reported to have reached out to Riley following the 2024 regular season, the USC coach had no interest. A move to the NFL could be different, though.
Riley has spoken to the Times about taking chances and not looking back and having regrets.
“I know right now, there are things I want to do,” Riley told Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Kartje. “I don’t want to have regrets when I’m done, at the end of my life. I do think about that. I just don’t want to have regrets, especially with anything that has to do with my family. It’s hard not to consider the possibility of starting over in life.”
If that means he wants to stay or go, it can be interpreted either way. Riley has unfinished business with the USC Trojans as they have not made the College Football Playoffs with Riley as the coach. On the other hand, Riley could want his shot in the NFL, something he has had an interest in before.
An NFC scout spoke to the LA Times about Riley being an NFL coaching candidate, but wanting to stay at USC.
“I know he really likes it at USC, and he’s got a great setup there,” NFC said. “I’m sure he wants that to work. Really, it’s a top-five job in college football. They’re just kind of in a transition right now."
The scout went on to explain how Riley is a big coaching candidate whether it is with the Cowboys, or somewhere like the Chicago Bears with a young quarterback in Williams.
“But with all the money and picks teams are giving up for quarterbacks, trying to identify and develop one, Lincoln’s one of the guys who can do that,” the NFC scout said to the LA Times. “NFL owners can see those [coaches] from afar. They talk to other owners, coaches, media people about it. Some owners talk about it all day, every day.”
It will be a wait-and-see process for Riley and the Cowboys. Riley has head coaching experience, but not in the NFL. Riley has never made the move to the league and could be seen as more of a fit for offensive coordinator for now. Riley has shown he can put together strong offenses and develop quarterbacks.
The front-runner among college coaches remains to be Colorado's Deion Sanders. He has been the only college coach who has been public about the potential move to Dallas. He is also the one Jerry Jones has openly discussed being interested in.
There are still a variety of NFL coaches that are candidates. Dallas can hire from within, with the candidates being defensive backs and assistant head coach, Al Harris, offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. There is a chance that Zimmer could retire, but if a head coaching opportunity arises, he may keep working.
The coaching search for the Dallas Cowboys is expected to take some time. Among every candidate, the overall front-runner is Moore, who served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 2019-22.
