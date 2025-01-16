Oregon Ducks’ Bear Alexander's NIL Valuation After USC Transfer
Former USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced in late December that he would be transferring to the Oregon Ducks.
Alexanders’ Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) valuation is currently projected at $568K per On3. This the 76th highest valuation for all players that joined the transfer portal this offseason.
At USC, Alexander had NIL deals with the sports nutrition company, Honey Stinger. He also signed with “House of Victory,” which is an USC collective dedicated to providing NIL opportunities to Trojan student athletes.
Alexander was rated as a four-star transfer and ranked as the No. 4 overall defensive lineman in the transfer portal per 247Sports.
Bear Alexander Transfers to Oregon
It came as no surprise to USC fans when Bear Alexander announced his intention to transfer. Alexander was not seeing the field as much as he had hoped in 2024 and announced he would be redshirting after appearing in just three games.
Oregon is the third school in four years for Bear Alexander. Coming out of high school, Alexander was rated as a four-star recruit and was ranked the No. 15 defensive lineman in the class of 2022. He signed with Georgia and had very limited playing time for their 2022 national championship team. After his freshman season as a Bulldog, Alexander announced he would be entering the transfer portal. He ended up choosing USC as his next destination.
Alexander’s best collegiate season came in 2023 with USC. He played in all 13 games for the Trojans and had 28 solo tackles, with seven tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. In 2024, he played in just three games and finished his season with three solo tackles and zero sacks.
Bear Alexander will look to get back on track at Oregon in 2025.
Bear Alexander 1 of 21 USC Transfers
The USC Trojans have been hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason. USC has lost 21 total players to the portal while only gaining ten. Out of the players they have lost, eight of them are rated as four-star transfers.
The four-stars that USC lost to the portal are quarterback Miller Moss, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, running back Quinten Joyner, offensive tackle Mason Murphy, wide receiver Duce Robinson, edge rusher DJ Peevy, wide receiver Zachariah Branch, and interior offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon.
Out of the ten incoming transfers USC has, only two of them are rated four-stars. Those two being defensive lineman Jamaal Jerrett and defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver.
