Chicago Bears Interview Minnesota's Brian Flores For Head Coaching Vacancy
As the Chicago Bears continue to look for a new head coach, they have completed an interview with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
The Bears believe they have their franchise quarterback with former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. After firing coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Chicago is looking for a staff to bring out the best of Williams and the entire team.
Flores has spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. With the Vikings, he has built up a defense that is among the best in the league. The Vikings finished the regular season with a 14-3 record. Minnesota averaged 19.5 points against them in the 2024 regular season with Flores.
Flores does have experience as an NFL coach in the league as the coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21. In three seasons Flores had a combined 24-25, never making the NFL playoffs. Before serving as a head coach, Flores worked with the New England Patriots since serving as a scouting assistant in 2004. Being with the Patriots until 2018, he has experience with a winning culture.
After a 5-12 season, the Chicago Bears are working to get it right this time with who they hire. General manager Ryan Poles is leading the search along with an entire committee.
"We're going to cast a wide net. It's going to be a diverse group. This will be different backgrounds from offense, defense, special teams, college, pro. We're turning every stone to make sure we're doing this the right way. We believe that is going to be really, really important. There's going to be some names that you don't expect that are going to surprise you because we're digging deeper than we ever have before." Poles told the media.
Poles spoke to the media about what he is looking for in a head coach. Poles is looking for someone who will work well with Williams and bring out the best in him as he heads into his second season.
“I think for a young quarterback, there’s an ideal fit,” said Poles. “We’re talking about leadership, accountability, some of those important things that carry over. Regardless of what the situation is, those have to be there. To ignore those just to go to the other side, I think that’s a bad deal too. Really, it’s the candidate that has the best collection of all those things. Yes, the development of a young quarterback is going to be a huge factor in that.”
The Bears have interviewed several head coaching candidates so far. They have interviewed notable coordinators such as Joe Brady, Aaron Glenn, and Ben Johnson. The Bears are also looking at former head coaches such as Pete Carroll, Ron Rivera, Kliff Kingsbury, and Mike McCarthy. This is just a small pool of coaches the Bears have either interviewed or requested an interview with.
Williams has played in the NFL for just one season and has already had multiple offensive play callers. With a young quarterback with a lot of potential, the changes can hinder his development as a player. It is yet to be seen if the Bears prefer an offensive coach to come help Williams.
Flores is one of the top head coaching candidates in the NFL coaching cycle this offseason. Whether it is with the Chicago Bears or not, Flores is expected to be a head coach in the 2025 season.
