USC Trojans Starting Quarterback Prediction Under Lincoln Riley: Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet?

The USC Trojans will have a new and reformed quarterback room heading into next season with only one scholarship quarterback returning from the past season. Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet and Sam Huard are exciting options for coach Lincoln Riley.

Gabriel Duarte

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ESPN has put in their predictions for the starting quarterback for all Power 4 football teams, including the USC Trojans, for the 2025-26 college football season. With the season over seven months away, it may be early to predict the starting quarterback for couple of schools, but there's no secret who will be behind center for USC.

The Trojans' starting quarterback is predicted to be Jayden Maiava with Utah transfer Sam Huard and true freshman Husan Longstreet expected to provide the competition in the fall according to ESPN.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It's easy to see why Maiava is penciled in as the projected starter for the Trojans for next season. He appeared in seven games, but started the last four games of the season as USC head coach Lincoln Riley made the decision to pull starting quarterback Miller Moss in favor of Maiava after a 4-5 start to the season.

Maiava threw for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He led USC to a 3-1 record with wins over UCLA, Nebraska, and Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl with their only loss coming to rivals Notre Dame.

However, it was an up and down season in terms of performance for the rising junior quarterback. He had multiple multi-turnover games, including two multi-interception games to close out the season. In the loss to Notre Dame, Maiava threw two interceptions. In the Trojans' bowl win, he threw three interceptions, a career-high for Maiava.


Centennial Huskies Quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) catches the ball at Liberty High School on Sept. 21, 2024, in Peoria. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Backing up Maiava, ESPN listed Longstreet as the most intriguing option behind Maiava in the USC quarterback room. Longstreet figures to be the No. 2 in the depth chart heading into spring practice.

The Trojans flipped Longstreet from Texas A&M long time USC commit Julian Lewis flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes

USC lost two of three of their scholarship quarterbacks to the transfer portal after Moss and third-stringer Jake Jensen decided to enter the portal after the regular season finale. With Maiava coming back and Longstreet joining from the high school ranks, it left the Trojans with one more scholarship spot at quarterback.

Riley utilized the transfer portal to find USC's third scholarship quarterback. The Trojans picked up a veteran quarterback in Utah transfer Sam Huard. He's well-traveled as USC becomes the forth school he will suit up for. Huard originally signed to Washington out of high school before transferring to FCS Cal Poly and then making the jump back up to the FBS at Utah.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

