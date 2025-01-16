USC Trojans Starting Quarterback Prediction Under Lincoln Riley: Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet?
The USC Trojans will have a new and reformed quarterback room heading into next season with only one scholarship quarterback returning from the past season.
ESPN has put in their predictions for the starting quarterback for all Power 4 football teams, including the USC Trojans, for the 2025-26 college football season. With the season over seven months away, it may be early to predict the starting quarterback for couple of schools, but there's no secret who will be behind center for USC.
The Trojans' starting quarterback is predicted to be Jayden Maiava with Utah transfer Sam Huard and true freshman Husan Longstreet expected to provide the competition in the fall according to ESPN.
It's easy to see why Maiava is penciled in as the projected starter for the Trojans for next season. He appeared in seven games, but started the last four games of the season as USC head coach Lincoln Riley made the decision to pull starting quarterback Miller Moss in favor of Maiava after a 4-5 start to the season.
Maiava threw for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He led USC to a 3-1 record with wins over UCLA, Nebraska, and Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl with their only loss coming to rivals Notre Dame.
However, it was an up and down season in terms of performance for the rising junior quarterback. He had multiple multi-turnover games, including two multi-interception games to close out the season. In the loss to Notre Dame, Maiava threw two interceptions. In the Trojans' bowl win, he threw three interceptions, a career-high for Maiava.
Backing up Maiava, ESPN listed Longstreet as the most intriguing option behind Maiava in the USC quarterback room. Longstreet figures to be the No. 2 in the depth chart heading into spring practice.
The Trojans flipped Longstreet from Texas A&M long time USC commit Julian Lewis flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes
USC lost two of three of their scholarship quarterbacks to the transfer portal after Moss and third-stringer Jake Jensen decided to enter the portal after the regular season finale. With Maiava coming back and Longstreet joining from the high school ranks, it left the Trojans with one more scholarship spot at quarterback.
Riley utilized the transfer portal to find USC's third scholarship quarterback. The Trojans picked up a veteran quarterback in Utah transfer Sam Huard. He's well-traveled as USC becomes the forth school he will suit up for. Huard originally signed to Washington out of high school before transferring to FCS Cal Poly and then making the jump back up to the FBS at Utah.
