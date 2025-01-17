USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Agrees to Contract Extension, Passes on Penn State
USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has agreed to a contract extension to remain with the program, the news was first was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Lynn was being pursued by Penn State, his alma mater after their defensive coordinator Tom Allen left to take the same position at Clemson. The Trojans coach played for the Nittany Lions from 2008-11 and was three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention at cornerback. Penn State is coming off one of its best seasons in program history, where they won its first two College Football Playoff games before falling to Notre Dame in the semifinals.
The Trojans hired Lynn away from crosstown rival UCLA following the conclusion of the 2023 season. USC saw vast improvements immediately from a schematic, physicality and tackling standpoint from the jump in the season opener against the LSU Tigers. The following week against Utah State, the Trojans pitched the programs first shutout since 2011.
A year ago, the Trojans ranked at the bottom of the country in nearly every statistical category on defense. Despite being plagued by injuries at every level of the defense very early in the season, USC finished this season No. 53 in rushing defense and No. 77 total defense. They ranked No. 119 in both categories under the previous defensive staff in 2023. The Trojans ranked No. 21 in opponent third-down conversion percentage and No. 36 in scrimmage plays allowed of 20 yards or more this season.
Lynn was nominated for the Broyles Award, which is presented annually is to the best assistant coach in college football.
USC will return key members on defense in 2025, including star safety Kamari Ramsey, who followed Lynn from UCLA to USC. The redshirt sophomore chose to forgo the 2025 NFL draft, stating he has “unfinished business” with the Cardinal and Gold. Linebacker Eric Gentry and defensive end Anthony Lucas return after their breakout campaigns in 2024 were cut short. USC will also look to a few young players that showed tremendous improvement throughout the season like defensive end Kameryn Fountain and linebacker Desman Stephens II.
The Trojans defensive staff has also been busy in the transfer portal. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson has brought in Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky and Jamaal Jarrett from Georgia to beef up the defensive front to compete in the Big Ten. They also signed five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Defensive backs coach Doug Belk has signed cornerback DJ Harvey, the godbrother of Ramsey from San Jose State and safety Bishop Fitzgerald from NC State. Both players bring much needed experience to a secondary that lost a number of players that ran out of eligibility.
