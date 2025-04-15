What 4-Star Lineman Deacon Schmitt Said After USC Trojans Recruiting Visit
The USC Trojans are attempting to add to their elite recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. The Trojans hosted four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt over the weekend. It was a successful visit, and Schmitt is keeping USC as a top option.
“It was just a great experience,” Schmitt told On3. “I love the staff, they are the kind of people I get along with! It is one of those places that you really have to go see! I’m super excited about them!”
Schmitt is the No. 28 offensive tackle from the class of 2026 and the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He has yet to have official visits with teams, but has several scheduled for the summer. USC does not have an official visit scheduled, but one is in the works.
The Trojans made an offer for Schmitt in October, but USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson has been pushing harder for the four-star recruit.
“I met with a ton of coaches,” Schmitt told 247Sports. “I spent a bunch of time with coach (Zach) Hanson and coach (Trovon) Reed. We met with coach (Bennie) Wylie and coach (Lincoln) Riley as well, and sat down with Chad Bowden too. I love the Staff at USC. They’re all great people, and they’re the type of people I get along with really well.”
The other schools in the mix for Schmitt are Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Washington, Stanford, Colorado, and several others.
Schmitt will have an official visit with Alabama on May 30, Oklahoma on June 6, Nebraska on June 13, and Tennessee on June 20. After a strong visit with the Trojans, Schmitt will likely line up an official visit with USC and coach Lincoln Riley.
“I love the campus,” Schmitt told 247Sports. “It is one of the most beautiful campuses I have seen. Los Angeles is great as well. The food is great. They are building brand new facilities that would be ready the year I got there, and they are going to be super nice.”
The USC Trojans are building an elite class of 2026. They hold the No. 2 ranked class in the nation and the No. 1 ranked class in the Big Ten, per On3. While the Trojans have increased their efforts recruiting in-state players, the team has not stopped pushing for the top players in the nation.
Among the class of 2026, USC has received a commitment from 22 players, 12 of which are four-star recruits. Four of the commitments are across the offensive line, including four-star lineman Esun Tafa. The team has also received commitments from offensive linemen Vlad Dyakonov, John Fifita, and Chase Deniz.
Schmitt would be a major addition to USC’s offense, but the Trojans will need to work hard to receive a commitment. Getting the offensive lineman back for an official visit and keeping up with communication will be crucial for recruiting Schmitt.