What 4-Star Recruit Derek Colman-Brusa Said About USC Trojans Visit
The USC Trojans hosted class of 2026 four-star edge Derek Colman-Brusa for an unofficial visit on April 17. It was Colman-Brusa’s final unofficial visit of the spring, and it went well. The Trojans are picking up momentum, recruiting another top player.
Colman-Brusa is the No. 151 player in the nation, the No. 16 edge, and the No. 1 player from Washington, per 247Sports. After the recent visit with the USC Trojans, Colman-Brusa spoke about how well it went with 247Sports.
“My unofficial was great,” Colman-Brusa said. “The coaching staff really went out of their way and welcomed me and my family. There was a lot of great energy around the facility and between the staff. It was busy around there with a lot of players coming and going through the place. The energy was high.”
USC defensive lines coach Eric Henderson has been the primary recruiter for Colman-Brusa throughout the process. Henderson has been landing some of the top recruits across the defensive line from the class of 2026. Some of the top commitments for USC on the defensive line include four-stars Simote Katoanga, Jaimeon Winfield, and Tomuhini Topui.
“I met with coach (Bennie) Wylie, coach (Shaun) Nua, coach Henny (Eric Henderson), and coach Lincoln Riley,” Colman-Brusa told 247Sports.
“We were there for a practice, so the staff was busy getting ready for that. It was one of their padded practices, so the guys were excited to get out there and hit. The staff was great, passionate about what they do, and have a great thing going there at USC,” he continued.
Colman-Brusa did not spend time with players, but saw some former teammates of his from his high school, Kennedy Catholic. The four-star edge briefly saw quarterback Sam Huard and offensive lineman Micah Banuelos. Those ties could play a factor in USC landing Colman-Brusa.
“I loved the campus,” Colman-Brusa said. “It’s compact, easy to get around with cool buildings and the training facilities are close.”
The four-star edge is one of the top targets for many schools. USC was the final stop on his unofficial visits. The next step for the four-star edge is to focus on his official visits. Colman-Brusa has multiple official visits set for May and June with the schools that are high on his list.
Colman-Brusa will visit the Washington Huskies on May 2 and the UCLA Bruins on May 16 before returning to Southern California on June 6. After visiting USC again, he will go to Ohio State on June 13 and Oregon on June 20. The schools getting an official visit are among the final schools on his list. Colman-Brusa does not believe he will be going on any more unofficial visits.
Colman-Brusa’s brother, offensive tackle Lowen Colman-Brusa, committed to the Washington Huskies in May 2025, and being an in-state school, Washington is a program to watch.
“I’m working hard to process where home is,” Colman-Brusa said 247Sports about his decision process. “For very different reasons, I like my top schools.”
The USC Trojans are building an elite class of 2026, and Colman-Brusa is another top target for the program. With the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden, USC is building an elite roster for years to come. Per 247Sports, the class ranks No. 1 in the nation. USC is continuing to push for the top recruits, and the four-star edge could be another big commitment in the future.