USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Cornerback Recruit Elbert Hill
The USC Trojans have been predicted to add another member to their elite recruiting class of 2026. USC has been heavily recruiting four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, and he could be the next commitment for the Trojans.
On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction that Hill will commit to the Trojans. Hill is the No. 35 recruit from the class of 2026, the No. 4 cornerback, and the No. 1 player from Ohio, per On3. The Trojans have remained in the race for the four-star cornerback, and they are likely leading the recruitment, according to Wiltfong.
Not only did Wiltfong predict that Hill would commit to USC, but the four-star cornerback also responded to the prediction with eye emojis, hinting that it could very well happen.
Hill has been on campus many times throughout the process, meeting USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' staff, and the cornerback is set to visit the campus again during the final weekend of April. The top recruiter for Hill has been USC secondary coach Doug Belk.
Hill’s father spoke to On3 about why USC is one of the top schools that Hill is interested in. His father highlighted Riley and the entire coaching staff, and the effect they are having on his recruitment.
“Just the whole coaching staff and coach Riley,” Hill’s father said. “Coach Riley has been awesome. The relationship he’s built with him, me, our family. Coach Weston, coach (D'Anton) Lynn, coach (Trovon) Reed, they’re doing a phenomenal job recruiting us. Just the vision and the plan they laid on the table is awesome.”
MORE: USC Trojans’ Signee Jazzy Davidson Finishes as No. 1 Ranked High School Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans New Coach Chad Savage Already Making Huge Impact On Lincoln Riley's Team
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Said About USC Trojans, Alabama, Oregon Ducks
“They show him they really want him there,” Hill’s father continued. “Every time we go out there it’s incredible.”
While the Trojans are the frontrunners to land Hill, the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are still fighting for the four-star cornerback.
Hill's visits with the Trojans have kept him more interested in USC each time. Bringing him in for another visit over the weekend could be what fully pushes USC ahead of the other programs interested in Hill.
Riley and the Trojans have emphasized recruiting and have received 23 commits from the class of 2026. Two commits are five-star recruits, and ten are four-star players. Hill could be the next addition to an elite group of commits from the class of 2026. Per On3, USC’s recruiting class is ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten.
USC has recruited two top cornerbacks already, five-star RJ Sermons and four-star Brandon Lockhart. Adding Hill to that secondary could lead USC to having one of the most dominant defenses in the nation. Also on the defense from the class of 2026 are five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and four-star defensive linemen Simote Katoanga, Jaimeon Winfield, and Tomuhini Topui.