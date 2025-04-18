What 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Malachi Zeigler Said USC Trojans Visit, Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans have been successful in recruiting the top players. While the Trojans are bringing in the top talent from the class of 2026, the team is getting a head start with the class of 2027. The Trojans recently hosted four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler.
Zeigler is the No. 53 recruit from the class of 2027, the No. 7 quarterback, and the No. 3 player from Louisiana. It is early in his recruiting process, but he is a top target for many teams as a strong quarterback prospect. The Trojans hosted Zeigler for a visit in April, and the four-star quarterback had a great experience.
While visiting Southern California, Zeigler spent time with USC quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. Zeigler talked to On3 after the visit about where things stand with USC and how much Huard is making an impact on his recruitment.
“I think me and Coach Huard really connected,” Zeigler said. “He had never come to North Louisiana before, and he said he now had a reason to come. He did come back in January. I really didn’t know much about USC before that visit. I started looking and realized the school actually fits who I am as a person and my play style.”
Zeigler visited USC back in December when the team was practicing for the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M. Interestingly enough, the Aggies are another top team interested in Ziegler.
The recent visit with USC is having an impact on his recruitment, and keeping the Trojans high on his list.
“This visit allowed me and my family to really start to get to know them and to learn more about the school and the football program,” Zeigler told On3. “The coaches aren’t one size fits all coaches. They spend a lot of time teaching what it is they are looking for with each quarterback, based on who they are. That’s big.”
The Trojans have recruited top quarterbacks from the class of 2025 and 2026, and are looking to continue the trend. USC's recruitment success will be what keeps them a competitive team for many years.
USC has incoming five-star recruit Husan Longstreet making steps during spring practices. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans flipped quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon, who is from the class of 2026. Zeigler could be the next talented quarterback to join the Trojans.
“They are big on recruiting the right high school guys because they are looking to have sustained long-term success. They are very big on family and allowing the guys to express their faith,” Zeigler continued."
Zeigler also recently visited the Texas A&M Aggies and had a good time. The visits are an important aspect of Zeigler's recruitment.
Other schools with an interest in Zeigler are the Ole Miss Rebels and the Michigan Wolverines. It is early in the four-star quarterback’s recruitment, and he is not expected to make a decision soon. The Trojans are starting strong with their attempt to recruit him.