Why Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Should Be Future Pro Football Hall of Famer
Coming into this season, Detroit Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has the opportunity to make it four consecutive years of 1,000 yard seasons. The former USC Trojans star is on pace to become one of the best wide receivers in franchise history and is only entering his fifth season in the NFL.
St. Brown still has plenty of time to add to his football resume as he turns 26 during the upcoming season. And with the Pro Football Hall of Fame recently enshrining their class of 2025, that begs the question. Is St. Brown on his way to Canton, Ohio?
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports listed Amon-Ra St. Brown as the Lions' most likely candidate to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"St. Brown got the nod over Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson. His insane production over the last three years is the main reason why. He averaged 113 catches, 1,313 yards and 11 touchdowns per season over that span," DeArdo said.
Although DeArdo listed St. Brown for the Lions, he did note that the California native is not a lock for the Hall of Fame, rather he is on the right track to becoming a Hall of Famer.
Taking a look at the 2025 Hall of Fame class, only one wide receiver was inducted, that being Green Bay Packers' legend Sterling Sharpe. During his career, Sharpe registered over 1,000 receiving yards in five of the seven seasons he played. He put up double digit touchdowns in four seasons, including 18 touchdowns in 1994.
If St. Brown is able to continue the production he has been producing, which includes back-to-back double digit touchdown seasons, he could very well find himself in the conversation for being a future Hall of Famer.
Despite USC producing some talented wide receivers to the NFL, the program has only one Hall of Fame pass catcher in Lynn Swann.
A Pittsburgh Steelers icon, Swann was one of, if not the best player at his position during a majority of the 1970's. He racked up 336 catches for 5,462 yards and 51 touchdowns during his nine-year playing career. Taking the era of football into account, Swann put up some gaudy stats during his playing days.
Stats isn't the only measuring stick to decide who becomes a Hall of Famer. Accolades also play a big factor. St. Brown has been named as a three-time Pro Bowler and is a two-time first team All Pro selection.
St. Brown has shown since his days at USC that he is not just some run-of-the-mill wide receiver. And although it's far from finished, it's not hard to see the trajectory of St. Brown's career as long as he continues to stay healthy.