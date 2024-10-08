USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Signs Nike Shoe Deal, Richest In Women's Basketball
USC Trojans women’s basketball commit JuJu Watkins has signed a multi-year contract extension with Nike that will also provide her with one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in all of women’s basketball per ESPN.
Watkins was a high school senior when she first signed with Nike in October of 2022. Since then, she has also signed deals with the hat company Lids and luxury car dealership Fletcher Jones Motorcars.
The 6-2 true sophomore guard had an incredible freshman campaign where she averaged an astounding 27.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game in one of the greatest seasons in women’s college basketball history. Watkins broke the Division 1 freshman scoring record on her way to leading USC to their first elite eight appearance in 30 years.
Watkins was named first-team All-American, National Freshman of The Year, PAC-12 Freshman of The Year, All PAC-12 Team, PAC-12 All-Defensive Team, and won the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete amongst a laundry list of other honors and accolades.
JuJu Watkins joins other women’s basketball superstars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers who have recently signed landmark Nike Deals. Watkins is represented by Klutch Sports Group and became the first female athlete to be signed by the agency.
In September, Watkins was listed by Sports Illustrated in their Top 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports. College women's basketball lost stars like Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese to the WNBA, and Watkins has a chance to take over the sport.
UConn's Paige Bueckers and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson will also command some of the national spotlight in the 2024 season, but Watkins has a chance to elevate her stardom even further.
Northwestern coach Joe McKeown talked about Watkins entering the Big Ten now that the Trojans are officially members of the conference.
"I think the media has to embrace our sport, not just the Caitlin Clark’s of the world, the Juju Watkins," said McKeown. "The media has to embrace how well our game is played on college campuses and in the pros and to a certain extent in high schools now. But universities, including this league, our league, we have to market this at a really high level."
