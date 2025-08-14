Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Turns Heads in Joint Practice With Miami Dolphins
Ahead of their first home preseason game on Saturday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions held their first joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.
From those who watched the joint practice between the two teams in Allen Park, it's safe to say that the Lions dominated the Dolphins on both offense and defense. Several Lions players were impressive throughout, including one of their best offensive players.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Shines in Joint Practice
Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the many highlights for Detroit in Wednesday's joint practice with the Dolphins.
The former USC Trojans wide receiver impressed in one-on-one coverage, beating multiple Dolphins defensive backs, including leaving Miami cornerback Jack Jones on skates. St. Brown beat Jones on two straight red zone drills, which resulted in touchdowns.
This is nothing but the ordinary from the talented All-Pro wide receiver, who has been known for his ability to beat defenders with his route running in his four-year career with the Lions.
St. Brown's Career Motivated by NFL Draft Slide
In his four year career with the Lions, St. Brown has been one of the premier NFL players at the wide receiver position. His career in many aspects has been fueled by motivation for the teams that passed up on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.
As a draft prospect, St. Brown was overlooked by many as the Lions drafted him with the 112th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. St. Brown has used that as motivation, as he has a notebook that lists every wide receiver that was drafted before him, and it seems to have worked.
St. Brown, in his career, has recorded 4,851 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns. Outside of his rookie season in 2021, St. Brown has had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
The former USC wideout has been arguably Lions quarterback Jared Goff's most reliable and favorite target on offense, as the two have helped Detroit win back-to-back NFC North Division titles, two playoff games, and lead the Lions to a 15-2 regular season record in 2024.
Outside of leading the Lions to achievements that have uplifted a once-struggling franchise, St. Brown has achieved many accolades on a personal level, including being a two-time First Team All-Pro in 2023 and 2024.
One Goal Remains for St. Brown and the Lions in 2025
Entering the 2025 season, one goal remains for St. Brown and the Lions: delivering the city of Detroit its first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Still licking their wounds from the heartbreaking NFL Divisional loss to the Washington Commanders, the Lions enter this season motivated for redemption, with many critics arguing their Super Bowl window is closing.
With a leader on offense, who's always been motivated to prove his doubters wrong in St. Brown, the Lions are primed to prove their critics wrong this season.