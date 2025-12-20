What Makai Lemon's All-American Honors Mean For USC Trojans

It's been a successful season for USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon, who closed out the regular season as a Biletnikoff Award winner, and a unanimous First Team All-American.

He earned honors from all five consensus All-America selectors: the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Lemon finished with 1,156 receiving yards, the most from any Power Four receiver and 14 total touchdowns, and the first USC wide receiver to lead their respective conference in receiving yards since Atlanta Falcons' Drake London in 2021. On Dec. 17, Lemon officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Makai Lemon's Record Season Leaves Legacy At USC

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lemon is leaving behind a legacy at USC as the program's first unanimous First Team All-American since quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu in 2022. He also makes the first USC wide receiver to receive since Marqise Lee in 2012, who also won the Biletnikoff.

Lemon was no doubt one of the strongest, and most impressive, receivers in all of college football this season. From his stats on paper, to his numerous season awards, to his tape, he became another elite receiver that contributes to USC's nickname of "Wide Receiver U."

In recent years, USC has produced pass-catchers who now dominate in the NFL, including Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown, London, Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr. and Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster. At his rate, Lemon will likley join that list very soon.

Lemon's legacy will now live on through the incoming class and the younger talents, like wide receiver Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams, and 2026 signees Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon Wyatt and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, to name a few. While matching Lemon's caliber may be difficult, having a returning quarterback like Jayden Maiava can help build the foundation that Lemon helped establish.

Who's Next After Lemon

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Even before Lemon officially declared for the NFL Draft, he had already opted out of the Alamo Bowl, as well as receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. Now facing a Big 12 opponent in TCU, it's coach Lincoln Riley's time to find his next starting wide receiver.

Although there's a chance they could go after a veteran wide receiver from the transfer portal in January, Riley has a few wide receivers he could put the test on Dec. 30, including Hines and Williams. Hines was one of the three starting wide receivers this season as a true freshman, and immediately gave Trojan fans a show with his athleticism and his highlight reel catches.

Starting in January, the Trojans welcome the early 2026 signing class, which will bring in Dixon-Wyatt and Mosley to the room, starting a position competition in spring camp.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mosley’s playing style and on-paper production could remind Trojan fans of Lemon. His ability to break tackles and make difficult catches fits well with Maiava’s style of quarterback play. Dixon-Wyatt also brings elite route-running to the table, making him a strong candidate in the receiver room, while his size mirrors that of Lane.

The Trojans wide receiver competition can start as early as spring camp, but USC will first compete against TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30.

