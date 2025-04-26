5-Star Recruit Duvay Williams Raves About USC Trojans Coaching Staff
The USC Trojans are holding true to their offseason guarantee of recruiting the best players from California. Some of the top players in the state like 2026 four-star cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart have already pledged their commitment to the Men of Troy
For the 2027 recruiting class, USC coach Lincoln Riley has the Trojans one step ahead of the field in the pursuit of five-star athlete Duvay Williams. One of the top players in the state in his class, Williams has began to dial in his recruitment.
The No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 player in the country in the 2027 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, Williams recently visited the Trojans' practice and got a chance to get another glimpse at his hometown school.
Williams spoke with 247Sports about his relationship and thoughts on Riley.
"Lincoln Riley, that's the man," Williams said. "He's got an amazing family. He's an amazing guy. He knows what he's talking about. He's ready to win some national championships. He's doing a good job of recruiting all of the top players in Southern California."
However, despite holding Riley in high regard, it's USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed who is keeping in constant communication with the five-star prospect.
"The conversations with coach Reed are legendary," Williams said. "We talk about everything with each other. He keeps in contact with me every day. He treats me like one of his sons. It's a good relationship."
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Williams could become the next great college football player to come from Junipero Serra if he develops at the next level.
"One of the nation's top defensive back prospects and on the short list when talking about the top overall corner in the ’27 class...already been compared to former Cavalier greats Robert Woods and Adoree Jackson, who were also two-way players and standouts in track as well as football," Biggins said.
Although Williams is listed as an athlete and is even being recruited by schools to play on the offensive side of the ball, he is ultimately being recruited by USC to play cornerback. A position that USC is not shy about loading up on, Benjamin would be a high priority regardless of position.
The Trojans have yet to receive a commitment from the 2027 recruiting class, but will have a good shot at landing some of the top prospects, including Williams, if USC general manager Chad Bowden has anything to say about it.
Since Bowden was hired at USC earlier this year, the Trojans have rose up to own the No. 1 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. On top of that, Bowden has USC recruiting their backyard very well right now with the program picking up over half of their 23 commits from the Golden State.