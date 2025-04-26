All Trojans

5-Star Recruit Duvay Williams Raves About USC Trojans Coaching Staff

The USC Trojans have made great progress in their recruitment of five-star recruit Duvay Williams. A California native, Williams fits the bill for exactly what the program is searching for in high school prospects.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are holding true to their offseason guarantee of recruiting the best players from California. Some of the top players in the state like 2026 four-star cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart have already pledged their commitment to the Men of Troy

For the 2027 recruiting class, USC coach Lincoln Riley has the Trojans one step ahead of the field in the pursuit of five-star athlete Duvay Williams. One of the top players in the state in his class, Williams has began to dial in his recruitment.

us
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 player in the country in the 2027 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, Williams recently visited the Trojans' practice and got a chance to get another glimpse at his hometown school.

Williams spoke with 247Sports about his relationship and thoughts on Riley.

"Lincoln Riley, that's the man," Williams said. "He's got an amazing family. He's an amazing guy. He knows what he's talking about. He's ready to win some national championships. He's doing a good job of recruiting all of the top players in Southern California."

However, despite holding Riley in high regard, it's USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed who is keeping in constant communication with the five-star prospect.

"The conversations with coach Reed are legendary," Williams said. "We talk about everything with each other. He keeps in contact with me every day. He treats me like one of his sons. It's a good relationship."

MORE: Alijah Arenas' Family Provides Update On Car Accident, Induced Coma

MORE: Caleb Williams Issues Warning to Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears' First Round NFL Draft Pick

MORE: Chicago Bears NFL Draft Steal Luther Burden III Is 'Big Fan' Of Caleb Williams

Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Williams could become the next great college football player to come from Junipero Serra if he develops at the next level.

"One of the nation's top defensive back prospects and on the short list when talking about the top overall corner in the ’27 class...already been compared to former Cavalier greats Robert Woods and Adoree Jackson, who were also two-way players and standouts in track as well as football," Biggins said.

us
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Williams is listed as an athlete and is even being recruited by schools to play on the offensive side of the ball, he is ultimately being recruited by USC to play cornerback. A position that USC is not shy about loading up on, Benjamin would be a high priority regardless of position.

The Trojans have yet to receive a commitment from the 2027 recruiting class, but will have a good shot at landing some of the top prospects, including Williams, if USC general manager Chad Bowden has anything to say about it.

Since Bowden was hired at USC earlier this year, the Trojans have rose up to own the No. 1 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. On top of that, Bowden has USC recruiting their backyard very well right now with the program picking up over half of their 23 commits from the Golden State.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football