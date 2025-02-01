Can USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Land California Recruits Duvay Williams, Richard Wesley?
The USC Trojans are wrapping up their 2025 recruiting class with their recruitment of three-star linebacker AJ Tuitele. Currently, the Trojans own the No. 14 overall ranked class according to 247Sports. USC amped up their recruiting efforts for the class of 2026 and have already landed eight commitments early in the recruiting cycle, good enough for the No. 4 class in the country.
Although they are two years away from arriving on campus, the class of 2027 could be an important class for the Trojans despite not having yet secured a commitment. USC has a strong possibility of starting of the future recruiting cycle with a bang with a couple of talented in-state prospects.
One of the top two-way prospects in the class, four-star athlete Duvay Williams hails from Serra which has produced some USC greats in recent memory. Greg Biggins of 247Sports said Williams has the potential to be one of the next great players from Serra.
"Williams is a probable top 100 player in the ’27 class and has already been compared to former Cavalier greats Robert Woods and Adoree Jackson. Like Woods and Jackson, Williams is a two-way player who could end up at corner or receiver in college. He’s a physical player with a nice edge in his game and already a national recruit," Biggins said.
USC will have to fight off nearly every top school in the country for the No. 2 prospect in the class, Richard Wesley. The Sierra Canyon product is going to be a hot commodity by the time his senior year rolls around. Biggins compared Wesley to a former top 10 pick in the NFL Draft.
"Wesley is the top prospect in the state and will battle for top overall recruit in the national '27 class. He’s the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019. At the same stage, Wesley is bigger, just as athletic and plays with a more consistent motor than Thibodeaux...has all the traits you want to see in a next level pass rusher," Biggins said.
MORE: Top-25 Basketball Poll Shakeup After Ranked Matchups: USC Trojans, South Carolina
MORE: Best Big Ten Receivers Ranked: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, USC's Makai Lemon
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Among Highest Coaching Buyouts With Georgia's Kirby Smart
Another product from Sierra Canyon, four-star corner Havon Finney would be another big defensive back addition from USC's backyard. The Trojans have four defensive back recruits hailing from Southern California in their 2026 recruiting class. Biggins said the size Finney possess could be a difference maker at the next level.
"Finney looks like a sure fire top 100 prospect in the ’27 class. He measured in at 6-2, 155 pounds with a 75” wingspan and showed lock down cover ability in the one on ones. He started every game for the Trailblazers last fall and has the kind of length and athleticism colleges covet at the corner position," Biggins said.
MORE: USC Trojans Visit, Push For 5-Star Recruits Brandon Arrington, Elbert Hill Commitment
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis