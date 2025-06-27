EA College Football 26 Prediction: USC Trojans' Top Offensive Players
The USC Trojans will have one of the best offenses in the Big Ten at the release of EA College Football 26 on July 10.
With a couple of new faces leading the way for the Trojans' offense, it will be interesting to see who is the highest rated player on the offensive side of the ball. USC coach Lincoln Riley has added some elite playmakers to the offense, but which of them could be the highest rated overall?
1. Wide receiver Makai Lemon
A candidate for having the highest overall on the team, Lemon will undoubtedly have one of the highest overalls on USC's offense in the video game. After breaking out during his first year starting in 2024, he finished with 52 catches for 764 yards and three touchdowns. The expectation is that Lemon will be the de-facto leader of the Trojans' wide receivers room as he enters the upcoming season as one of the top 2026 NFL Draft prospects at the position.
In addition to USC losing a couple of wide receivers to the transfer portal this offseason, Lemon has had a full offseason to develop chemistry with quarterback Jayden Maiava. Lemon should be hold one of the highest overalls for all pass catchers in the Big Ten.
2. Quarterback Jayden Maiava
A darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy, Maiava enters the upcoming season as one of the most interesting players in the country. His high-risk, high-reward style of play should give him a high overall and make him one of the most fun quarterbacks to play with in the game. However, any quarterback that starts for Riley should be considered to be one to watch thanks to the nature of his offensive scheme. With updated playbooks being advertised as a main feature for the new game, Maiava might be one of the most-used quarterbacks in the game.
Maiava will more than likely be the No. 2 highest rated player on the offense. The Trojans' quarterback will have all the eyes on him as he enters the season as the unquestioned starter in his second season in Los Angeles.
MORE: Reggie Bush's Legal Appeal Fails: Ordered To Pay $1.4 Million In Defamation Case
MORE: USC Trojans' State-of-the-Art Football Facility Construction Update
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Khalil Terry Rocks USC Trojans Gear After Michigan State Decommitment
3. Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane
The third spot came down between Lane and running back Waymond Jordan with the former getting the nod because of his potential heading into the upcoming season. Lane had a team-high 12 receiving touchdowns last season and was trending up towards the end of year. Similar to Lemon, Lane should benefit in a big way from the departure of Kyron Hudson and Duce Robinson from the Trojans' receiving room, who transferred to Penn State and Florida State, respectively.
Famously left off the CFB25 on first release nearly a year ago, USC fans will be assuredly be looking for No. 8 in the redzone when CFB26 drops. With his freaky natural abilities and slick route-running, Lane is an easy candidate to become a fan favorite on the game.