EA College Football 26 Prediction: USC Trojans' Top Offensive Players

The USC Trojans will be trotting out a new-look offense this upcoming season. With the release of EA College Football 26 being right around the corner, take a look at a few Trojans who should have the highest overalls on offense.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans will have one of the best offenses in the Big Ten at the release of EA College Football 26 on July 10.

With a couple of new faces leading the way for the Trojans' offense, it will be interesting to see who is the highest rated player on the offensive side of the ball. USC coach Lincoln Riley has added some elite playmakers to the offense, but which of them could be the highest rated overall?

1. Wide receiver Makai Lemon

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) lost his helmet after a first down before he is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A candidate for having the highest overall on the team, Lemon will undoubtedly have one of the highest overalls on USC's offense in the video game. After breaking out during his first year starting in 2024, he finished with 52 catches for 764 yards and three touchdowns. The expectation is that Lemon will be the de-facto leader of the Trojans' wide receivers room as he enters the upcoming season as one of the top 2026 NFL Draft prospects at the position.

In addition to USC losing a couple of wide receivers to the transfer portal this offseason, Lemon has had a full offseason to develop chemistry with quarterback Jayden Maiava. Lemon should be hold one of the highest overalls for all pass catchers in the Big Ten.

2. Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy, Maiava enters the upcoming season as one of the most interesting players in the country. His high-risk, high-reward style of play should give him a high overall and make him one of the most fun quarterbacks to play with in the game. However, any quarterback that starts for Riley should be considered to be one to watch thanks to the nature of his offensive scheme. With updated playbooks being advertised as a main feature for the new game, Maiava might be one of the most-used quarterbacks in the game.

Maiava will more than likely be the No. 2 highest rated player on the offense. The Trojans' quarterback will have all the eyes on him as he enters the season as the unquestioned starter in his second season in Los Angeles.

3. Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The third spot came down between Lane and running back Waymond Jordan with the former getting the nod because of his potential heading into the upcoming season. Lane had a team-high 12 receiving touchdowns last season and was trending up towards the end of year. Similar to Lemon, Lane should benefit in a big way from the departure of Kyron Hudson and Duce Robinson from the Trojans' receiving room, who transferred to Penn State and Florida State, respectively.

Famously left off the CFB25 on first release nearly a year ago, USC fans will be assuredly be looking for No. 8 in the redzone when CFB26 drops. With his freaky natural abilities and slick route-running, Lane is an easy candidate to become a fan favorite on the game.

