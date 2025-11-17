Early Weather Forecast For USC's Game vs. Oregon Ducks
The No. 17 USC Trojans and No. 8 Oregon Ducks will renew their rivalry in Eugene on Saturday with major College Football Playoff implications on the line. Saturday's matchup at Autzen Stadium will be the first time that both schools will face off as members of the Big Ten Conference.
The Trojans are coming off a come-from-behind 26-21 win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at home in week 12. In the win, USC had to fight through wet, rainy conditions to pull off a statement victory over the Hawkeyes. The Trojans, as of now, are likely to avoid playing in the rain when they face the Ducks in Eugene on Saturday.
Early Weather Forecast For USC vs. Oregon Matchup
The pivotal Big Ten matchup between Oregon and USC at Autzen Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT. The current forecast for Saturday in Eugene is 56 degrees with cloudy conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Winds are also expected to be very light at five miles per hour.
Avoiding rainy conditions will favor both teams as Saturday's matchup has the potential to be a high-scoring game with two of the Big Ten's most explosive and talented offenses facing off. USC struggled offensively in the rain against the Hawkeyes in the first half, as they trailed 21-10 at halftime.
Oregon also struggled offensively at times in its 18-16 road win over Iowa in week 11, which was also played in a rainy environment at Kinnick Stadium. With the conditions expected to be clear with little to no wind, both offenses will have success playing their style of football.
A Battle Between Two Explosive Offenses
There are many offensive matchups worth watching in Saturday's game, including the quarterback duel between USC's Jayden Maiava and Oregon's Dante Moore. Both quarterbacks have been among the best in the Big Ten, and whichever one is more consistent on Saturday will likely lead their team to victory.
Moore is coming off arguably his most efficient performance of the season in Oregon's 42-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In the win, Moore threw for a season-high 306 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-30 passing.
Maiava enters the Oregon matchup for USC as the Big Ten passing leader with 2,868 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season. His connection with star wide receiver Makai Lemon will be a huge key for the Trojans to pull off the upset against the Ducks in Eugene.
Lemon has been sensational for the Trojans throughout the season, but it's his last two performances that have been eye-catching. Lemon has recorded 150-plus receiving yards in the last two games for USC. The previous two games for Lemon included 11 receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown in USC's 38-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.
For the Ducks, one of the biggest keys will be their running game, which has been dominant all season. Oregon's running back duo of Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison will look to take advantage of USC's rush defense, which has shown its flaws against the run this season.
The Ducks are currently a 10.5-point favorite, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. USC is 0-1 as the underdog with that loss coming against No. 9 Notre Dame, 34-24 in South Bend on Oct. 18.
