Three Reasons Why USC Is A Top Transfer Portal Destination

The USC Trojans will be active in the transfer portal this upcoming offseason as they try to find complimentary pieces to their returning core of starters.

Combining the resources at their disposal and players that are returning for the Trojans, here are three reasons why USC will be a destination program for the top players in the transfer portal.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava And The Trojans’ Pass Attack

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver is arguably USC's biggest need.

Their stars from this season, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, have already announced their intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Prince Strachan and DJ Jordan made their plans known that they will hop into the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. Jaden Richardson is out of eligibility.

That’s at least five scholarship wide receivers that the Trojans will have to replace. Granted, they did sign six recruits from the 2026 class.

Enter USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. The Trojans’ gunslinger re-signed and will come back for his senior year as he looks to raise his draft stock and lead the program to their first College Football Playoff appearance under Lincoln Riley. He played a big part in helping Makai Lemon win the 2025 Biletnikoff Award.

Not only can playing with a quarterback like Maiava be enticing, but being able to play in Riley’s scheme is also a big bonus.

Under Riley, the Trojans have produced three NFL wide receivers in Tahj Washington, Jordan Addison, and Brendan Rice. The latter two transferred in to play for Riley in his inaugural season in 2022. More receivers in the portal can look to Addison and Rice as prime examples of what Riley can do in terms of getting players out to the next level.

Defense On The Rise

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is reportedly heading to Penn State in the same position, the Trojans’ defense is trending in the right direction heading into 2026.

With plenty of solid returning pieces like linebacker Desman Stephens II, defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, and cornerback Marcelles Williams, the Trojans can be selective with who they decide to bring in.

Considering nearly every position group along the defense has a transfer that has made an impact for the Trojans, they show that they know how to make the most of their newcomers.

That’s why USC could be a program to watch when it comes to top defensive transfer portal additions.

NIL Resources

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans are losing a lot of firepower to the upcoming draft with Lemon, Lane, and safety Kamari Ramsey being a few of the draft entries from USC.

The loss of the talented trio is offset by the fact that their absences clears up some NIL funds potentially to be used in the transfer portal.

USC won't be in the market for a hefty transfer portal class. And if they opt for quality of quantity, it will cost them a pretty penny. But if the Trojans have shown anything, it's that their resources are vast and abundant.

