Eric Gentry Turns Heads With Official NFL Combine Measurements

Former USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry is at the NFL Scouting Combine, set to participate in linebacker position drills as well as athletic tests like the 40-yard dash. Before having a chance to show off his athleticism, though, Gentry received his official measurements from the combine.

Per TheDraftNetwork, Gentry stands at 6-7, 221 pounds with an arm length of 35 inches and a hand size of 10.5 inches. These measurements make the former Trojan the tallest linebacker at the combine, confirming what many expected out of Gentry.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Known for his unique size at the linebacker position, Gentry's perceived flaws could also be his biggest strengths. His lengthier frame might have drawbacks in the run game, but his playmaking abilities might make up for it.

Eric Gentry's USC Production

At USC, he was one of the Trojans' leaders on defense thanks in part to his experience as well as his production.

Gentry finished the 2025 season with 76 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, adding in two pass breakups and five forced fumbles. His 2024 season was cut short after a series of concussions, but Gentry totaled 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks in just five games that year.

While at the combine, Gentry spoke about his leadership and what he learned at USC.

"Just trying to lead by example, more than just by words. I learned that a lot from Tuli (Tuipulotu) who I was with in 2022. He didn’t say much at all, but he came in, he had a certain type of demeanor and manor about him. Just to understand he was about business every day, so I think that’s a big thing for me," Gentry said.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws under pressure from Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Biggest Concern for Eric Gentry

Will a player like Gentry with a 6-7 frame translate to NFL defenses?

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Marlin Klein (17) hangs on to the ball after a complete pass as he is stopped by USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

How he performs during his NFL Combine workout at Thursday could have a major impact on his draft stock. Linebackers aren't scheduled to run the 40-yard dash until approximately 3 p.m. PT, but Gentry will also have drills like the vertical jump, broad jump, skill drlls, three-cone, and shuttle throughout the afternoon. If Gentry decides to participate in the bench press, he and the rest of the linebackers won't complete that until Friday morning.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein evaluated Gentry as a pro prospect, pointing out some of his biggest strengths and weaknesses:

"Fifth-year senior with a long, lanky frame that is ill-suited for block take-ons and gap constriction as a run defender. Projecting Gentry into an NFL role requires a belief he can gain and maintain more muscle mass and upper-body strength. He can get lost in man coverage at times, but his long limbs are very intimidating when he’s roaming in zone. He has above-average blitz potential off the edge with a big closing burst. Gentry has late-round potential but might need a developmental year to gain the requisite size and strength," wrote Zierlein.