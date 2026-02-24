How to Watch Former USC Trojans at the NFL Combine

With drills at the NFL Combine starting on Thursday, Feb. 26, all eyes will be on the top prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft class. Seven former USC Trojans were invited to participate, and their schedules are determined by their position group.

Makai Lemon, wide receiver

Ja’Kobi Lane, wide receiver

Lake McRee, tight end

Anthony Lucas, defensive end

Eric Gentry, linebacker

Bishop Fitzgerald, safety

Kamari Ramsey, safety

In addition to participating in workouts, prospects will also be meeting with various teams and also speaking to the media. Stay tuned at USC Trojans on SI for coverage throughout the week.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC Prospects' NFL Combine Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 26; 12 p.m. PT on NFL Network

defensive linemen and linebackers

Anthony Lucas

Eric Gentry

Friday, Feb. 27; 12 p.m. PT on NFL Network

tight ends, cornerbacks and safeties

Lake McRee

Kamari Ramsey

Bishop Fitzgerald

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Saturday, Feb. 28; 10 a.m. PT on NFL Network

quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs

Makai Lemon

Ja'Kobi Lane

Sunday, March 1; 10 a.m. PT on NFL Network

offensive linemen

No Trojans

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

NFL Combine Media Schedule

Every position group will also speak to the media the day before working out. As a result, USC fans will get to hear from all eight players representing the Trojans at the NFL Combine.

Wednesday, Feb. 25: kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers

Thursday, Feb. 26: tight ends, cornerbacks and safeties

Friday, Feb. 27: quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs

Saturday, Feb. 28: offensive linemen

What to Watch for at the NFL Combine

Star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are known commodities within the USC fanbase, but they both have a chance to show off their skills at the NFL Combine. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported that Lemon will participated in position drills at the combine.

Both Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald were some of USC's most important defenders during 2025, and their injuries were felt by the Trojans defense. The two safeties flashed in part because of their instinctiveness, versatility, and physicality helping out in the run game.

Thanks to injuries in USC's secondary, Ramsey played a majority of his 2025 snaps out of the nickel. He also wore the green dot, meaning he relayed communication from Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to the rest of his teammates on the field. His season ended with a knee injury in November, so his performance at the combine will be one worth monitoring.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald made an impact despite also having an injury-shortened season. In five games, Fitzgerald registered 51 total tackles and two interceptions, but he was also injured in mid-November against Iowa.

How will Fitzgerald perform at the combine? Both he and Ramsey are considered some of the top safeties in a rather deep draft class in 2026, so a strong showing at the NFL Combine could go a long ways for their draft stock.

USC defensive lineman Anthony Lucas has a chance to show off his rare athleticism and combination of size and speed. Drills that Lucas can prove himself in would be the three-cone drill and the 40-yard dash.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches the ball for a touchdown in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Former Trojans tight end Lake McRee had a productive 2025, catching 30 passes for 450 yards and four touchdowns, and he could be one of the more underrated tight end prospects in the draft. That could change, though, if he can perform well in speed drills at the combine.

Linebacker Eric Gentry is likely to stand out because of his measurements, but will his lower weight become an issue? Good testing at the combine could be key for the former Trojans linebacker.