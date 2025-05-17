Elite Cornerback Recruit Evan Mack's 'Mind Blown' By USC Trojans Offer
The USC Trojans have been amping up their activity on the recruiting front, particularly in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Less than a month after offering four-star cornerback Evan Mack, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are in a good position early on in Mack's recruitment, despite being over a year away from the Early Signing Period.
Mack spoke with 247Sports about his recent offer from USC and what it means to be recruited by one of his childhood teams.
"I saw I had a missed phone call. I called right back, and it was [cornerbacks coach Trovon] Reed. He just wanted to let me know that he was coming to campus that day. We had a quick little conversation. He said he's going to give me the USC offer," Mack said. "I didn't even know what to think, because that was my childhood team. I grew up going to their games, watching them on TV, so that just meant a lot to me."
The No. 17 cornerback and No. 15 player in the state of California according to 247Sports, Mack revealed his honest thoughts about receiving an offer from USC. The Trojans are battling it out with Miami and Arizona as the early favorites for Mack's services.
"My mind was blown, like I couldn't even believe it," Mack said. "That just opened up my eyes. Like this can really take me somewhere, so I'm just going to take it and run with it."
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Mack's athleticism could let him play for any team in the country.
"Mack is a bouncy two-way athlete who’s also a talented basketball player. He has a lean, twitchy frame and is a fluid mover. He can smother receivers with his length at the line of scrimmage and makes plays on the football down the field. He’s also an aggressive player and no afraid to step and make a big hit...an easy national recruit who can play for any program in the country," Biggins said.
MORE: USC Trojans Favorites To Land Five-Star Power Forward Recruit Jacy Abii?
MORE: Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Penn State's Drew Allar, USC Trojans’ Jayden Maiava
MORE: USC Trojans Updated Recruiting Rankings After Mater Dei's Shaun Scott Commitment
The Trojans are looking to build yet another solid foundation in the secondary for their recruiting class. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, USC has three four-star cornerbacks currently committed in Elbert Hill, Brandon Lockhart, and RJ Sermons.
Some of the best recruiters on USC's staff reside on the defensive side of the ball with Reed and secondary coach Doug Belk always active on the recruiting trail. Belk is ranked as the No. 1 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports.
Another prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle the Trojans have been high on is five-star cornerback Duvay Williams. If the Trojans are able to land both of their in-state targets, it could bode well for the future of their 2027 recruiting class, which currently holds no commits.