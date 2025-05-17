All Trojans

Elite Cornerback Recruit Evan Mack's 'Mind Blown' By USC Trojans Offer

The USC Trojans are battling it out with the Arizona Wildcats and Miami Hurricanes for one of the best 2027 cornerback recruits in the state of California, four-star Evan Mack. USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed has the Trojans trending in Mack's recruitment.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have been amping up their activity on the recruiting front, particularly in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Less than a month after offering four-star cornerback Evan Mack, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are in a good position early on in Mack's recruitment, despite being over a year away from the Early Signing Period.

us
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Mack spoke with 247Sports about his recent offer from USC and what it means to be recruited by one of his childhood teams.

"I saw I had a missed phone call. I called right back, and it was [cornerbacks coach Trovon] Reed. He just wanted to let me know that he was coming to campus that day. We had a quick little conversation. He said he's going to give me the USC offer," Mack said. "I didn't even know what to think, because that was my childhood team. I grew up going to their games, watching them on TV, so that just meant a lot to me."

The No. 17 cornerback and No. 15 player in the state of California according to 247Sports, Mack revealed his honest thoughts about receiving an offer from USC. The Trojans are battling it out with Miami and Arizona as the early favorites for Mack's services.

"My mind was blown, like I couldn't even believe it," Mack said. "That just opened up my eyes. Like this can really take me somewhere, so I'm just going to take it and run with it."

Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Mack's athleticism could let him play for any team in the country.

"Mack is a bouncy two-way athlete who’s also a talented basketball player. He has a lean, twitchy frame and is a fluid mover. He can smother receivers with his length at the line of scrimmage and makes plays on the football down the field. He’s also an aggressive player and no afraid to step and make a big hit...an easy national recruit who can play for any program in the country," Biggins said.

MORE: USC Trojans Favorites To Land Five-Star Power Forward Recruit Jacy Abii?


MORE: Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Penn State's Drew Allar, USC Trojans’ Jayden Maiava

MORE: USC Trojans Updated Recruiting Rankings After Mater Dei's Shaun Scott Commitment

us
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans are looking to build yet another solid foundation in the secondary for their recruiting class. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, USC has three four-star cornerbacks currently committed in Elbert Hill, Brandon Lockhart, and RJ Sermons.

Some of the best recruiters on USC's staff reside on the defensive side of the ball with Reed and secondary coach Doug Belk always active on the recruiting trail. Belk is ranked as the No. 1 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports.

Another prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle the Trojans have been high on is five-star cornerback Duvay Williams. If the Trojans are able to land both of their in-state targets, it could bode well for the future of their 2027 recruiting class, which currently holds no commits.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football