USC Trojans Legend Troy Polamalu Visits Practice, 5-Star Recruit Duvay Williams

Former USC Trojans and Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu was at USC's spring practice on Tuesday. Polamalu spoke to the team and even took a picture with five-star recruit, Duvay Williams.

Nov 4, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former safety Troy Polamalu is recognized for his induction into the Southern California Trojans hall of fame at halftime of an NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former safety Troy Polamalu is recognized for his induction into the Southern California Trojans hall of fame at halftime of an NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC Trojans legend and Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu was seen at USC’s spring practice on Tuesday. Polamalu played for the Trojans from 1999 through 2002 before being selected No. 16 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2003 NFL Draft. 

Troy Polamalu Vists USC Trojans, Recruit Duvay Williams 

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former safety Troy Polamalu acknowledges fans during halfti
Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former safety Troy Polamalu acknowledges fans during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. Polamalu was recognized for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are in the middle of spring practices and the former Trojan, Polamalu stopped by on Tuesday. Polamalu spoke to the USC team and even took pictures with recruits on visits. One recruit in particular that Polamalu took time to post up with was class of 2027 cornerback Duvay Williams

Duvay Williams is a 6-1, 170 pound cornerback out of Gardena, California. Williams is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite. Williams was evaluated by recruiting analyst Greg Biggins last week.

"At corner, he uses his length, quick feet, and natural cover instincts to shadow an opposing receiver all over the field," Biggins said. "He's a physical player with a nice edge in his game and has been a national recruit since he was a freshman."

Biggins also mentioned that Williams shows the potential to be a two-way player, and could be a wide receiver in addition to cornerback.

"Williams is currently rated as a corner, but could easily play recevier in college as well," Biggins said. "He has excellent ball skills, is explosive in and out of his breaks, and can make plays down the field."

A few other schools in addition to USC that are making a pursuit for Williams are the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Arizona Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide. Having an all-time great defensive back in Polamalu at practice while Williams was there is a good recruiting tool. It shows an incoming recruit how great they can be if they come to USC. 

Troy Polamalu’s Hall of Fame Career

Dec 8, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu (43) runs with the ball after a missed Miam
Dec 8, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu (43) runs with the ball after a missed Miami Dolphins field goal during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Miami Dolphins won 34-28. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Troy Polamalu is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. With the Trojans from 1999 through 2002, he was First-team All-Pac 10 in 2001 and 2002, First-team All-American in 2001, and a Consensus All-American in 2002. Polamalu was drafted in the first round by the Steelers. 

He became a household name in Pittsburgh, which ended up being the only team he played for in the NFL, from being drafted in 2003 to retiring in 2014.  

In his 11 year NFL career, Polamalu built up quite the resume. He made First-team All-Pro four times, was a Pro Bowler eight times, won 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was part of two Super Bowl Champion Steelers teams, and made the NFL 2000’s All-Decade team. 

Polamalu finished his NFL career with 783 total tackles, 107 passes defended, 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, 12 sacks, and scored five defensive touchdowns. 

