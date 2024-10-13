Everything Penn State Coach James Franklin Said About The USC Trojans
In week seven of the college football season, the USC Trojans dropped to a 3-3 record with a loss to the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. The game went into overtime, and Penn State won 33-30. Following the matchup, Penn State coach James Franklin spoke to the media about his team's performance as well as the USC Trojans.
USC controlled the beginning of the game, with a 20-6 lead at halftime. Penn State made a comeback in the second half, but it stayed close until the end. Following the game, Franklin had high praise for the USC Trojans team and staff.
“We weren’t able to get the running game going the way we had hoped. I got a ton of respect for their defensive coordinator. It was a Penn State guy. I got a ton of respect for their staff. That’s a talented team and that’s a talented staff,” Franklin said.
Though Penn State did well with their passing game, the Nittany Lions only rushed the ball for 118 total yards. Penn State has a strong running back room between Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, so limiting them was a victory for the Trojans defense.
Franklin spoke about Penn State's defense stepping up against a talented USC offense. The USC offense played well in the first half, but Penn State slowed down the Trojans' rhythm in the second half.
“I think that’s a talented offense and play caller, let’s be honest. And it’s been that way for a long time,” Franklin said. “So being able to disguise when they look back, us look back, and changing some coverages and changing some calls, thought we did a better job of that as the game went on. But then at the end of the day, players got to make plays, and I thought our guys did that when it mattered most down the stretch.”
While talking about Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Franklin discussed his fight against a tough USC defense.
“It’s not going to go perfect. They got talented guys, they got scholarship guys, they got a ton of NIL, and our guys just battled through it,” Franklin stated about the USC defense.
Allar threw three interceptions against the Trojans defense. One was on a Hail Mary pass, but the others gave the ball right back to the Trojans with good field position. Despite the turnovers, however, Penn State's defense stood strong.
“Haven’t been a part of too many games where you lose the turnover battle like that,” Franklin said. “Although we had three turnovers, they were only able to get six points off those turnovers.”
The Trojans offense stepped up early against the Nittany Lions. Franklin spoke about how the team came in prepared to stop USC wide receiver and returner Zachariah Branch. Branch had just two receptions in the game. He took out the kick return two times for 29 total yards.
“We went into this game with a ton of respect for (Branch). We always take a certain player or a certain scheme, and we say this guy can’t be a factor in the game," Franklin said. "All-American returner and impactful wide receiver. And I thought we did a good job in terms of punt location, kick location, and coverage.”
Despite being a strong performance in the first half, the USC Trojans did not come out with the win. The Trojans now fall to a 3-3 record, 1-3 in Big Ten conference play.
USC will head to the East Coast on Saturday, Oct. 19, to face the Maryland Terrapins.
